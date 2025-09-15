George Pickens shares candid reaction to Brandon Aubrey's stunning 64-yard FG to save Cowboys' game

George Pickens said he couldn’t bring himself to watch Brandon Aubrey’s 64-yard field goal that kept Dallas alive against the Giants on Sunday. The wideout said his nerves took over in the closing seconds of regulation at AT&T Stadium.

Ad

Pickens turned in five receptions for 68 yards and scored his first touchdown as a Cowboy during the 40-37 overtime win.

Aubrey handled the scoring load with four successful kicks, including the record-length strike in the final half-minute of regulation and the 48-yarder that ended the contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking to reporter Josina Anderson after the victory, Pickens explained how he coped with the decisive moment.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I’ve been seeing him make field goals in practice back to back to back. So I kind of knew he was going to make it, but I definitely looked down,” Pickens said.

Ad

Trending

“Yep, praying to the Lord, trying to hope he make it.”

JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson 1-on-1 #Cowboys WR George Pickens: On first #Cowboys win while reflecting on career: “The type of game this was, it was a resilient game, everything not going your way, then stuff start going your way. I feel like my career’s been like that..." FULL VID: https://t.co/nqsDG9dU9J

Ad

The sequence capped a whirlwind fourth quarter for George Pickens. His six-yard catch had briefly given Dallas the lead in the final minute before New York answered with a touchdown of its own. That set the stage for Aubrey’s kick and an eventual walk-off in overtime.

George Pickens relishes milestone day in new uniform

NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

George Pickens said Sunday’s win over the Giants ranked as his happiest moment in football, calling it a “milestone” performance. Along with his first touchdown in a Cowboys jersey, the game also marked coach Brian Schottenheimer’s first victory in charge.

Ad

Pickens drew key defensive penalties, opened up space for CeeDee Lamb, and kept drives alive with contested grabs. Lamb credited him afterward as an “electric” playmaker who shifted momentum when Dallas needed it most.

In the extra period, Pickens hauled in a 27-yard pass that helped put Aubrey within range for the winner. Dak Prescott scrambled for a first down on the same drive, giving the Cowboys just enough field position to finish the job.

Ad

Aubrey’s afternoon ended with 16 points to his name, nearly half of Dallas’ total. He later described his approach as staying locked on mechanics rather than the situation. Schottenheimer, meanwhile, praised George Pickens for rebounding from a shaky debut in Philadelphia and quickly proving his value.

The victory spared Dallas from an 0-2 hole against division opponents and showed the potential of its new receiving tandem. With 60 points through two weeks, the Cowboys travel to Chicago next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.