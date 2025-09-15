George Pickens shares candid reaction to Brandon Aubrey's stunning 64-yard FG to save Cowboys' game

George Pickens said he couldn’t bring himself to watch Brandon Aubrey’s 64-yard field goal that kept Dallas alive against the Giants on Sunday. The wideout said his nerves took over in the closing seconds of regulation at AT&T Stadium.
Pickens turned in five receptions for 68 yards and scored his first touchdown as a Cowboy during the 40-37 overtime win.
Aubrey handled the scoring load with four successful kicks, including the record-length strike in the final half-minute of regulation and the 48-yarder that ended the contest.
Speaking to reporter Josina Anderson after the victory, Pickens explained how he coped with the decisive moment.
“I’ve been seeing him make field goals in practice back to back to back. So I kind of knew he was going to make it, but I definitely looked down,” Pickens said.
“Yep, praying to the Lord, trying to hope he make it.”
The sequence capped a whirlwind fourth quarter for George Pickens. His six-yard catch had briefly given Dallas the lead in the final minute before New York answered with a touchdown of its own. That set the stage for Aubrey’s kick and an eventual walk-off in overtime.
George Pickens relishes milestone day in new uniform
George Pickens said Sunday’s win over the Giants ranked as his happiest moment in football, calling it a “milestone” performance. Along with his first touchdown in a Cowboys jersey, the game also marked coach Brian Schottenheimer’s first victory in charge.
Pickens drew key defensive penalties, opened up space for CeeDee Lamb, and kept drives alive with contested grabs. Lamb credited him afterward as an “electric” playmaker who shifted momentum when Dallas needed it most.
In the extra period, Pickens hauled in a 27-yard pass that helped put Aubrey within range for the winner. Dak Prescott scrambled for a first down on the same drive, giving the Cowboys just enough field position to finish the job.
Aubrey’s afternoon ended with 16 points to his name, nearly half of Dallas’ total. He later described his approach as staying locked on mechanics rather than the situation. Schottenheimer, meanwhile, praised George Pickens for rebounding from a shaky debut in Philadelphia and quickly proving his value.
The victory spared Dallas from an 0-2 hole against division opponents and showed the potential of its new receiving tandem. With 60 points through two weeks, the Cowboys travel to Chicago next.
