George Pickens slams Steelers as “cheap” in wild post-trade rant after landing with Cowboys

Throughout the NFL draft process, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly shopped George Pickens to receive extra draft capital for the 2025 class. Pittsburgh previously traded its 2025 second-round pick in its blockbuster deal to bring in DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, signing the Pro Bowl wideout to a four-year, $132 million deal.

Though no suitors arose during the draft, the Dallas Cowboys eventually emerged as a trade partner. On Wednesday, Dallas and Pittsburgh finalized a trade involving Pickens and a 2026 third-round pick, which the Cowboys sent to the Steelers in exchange for the troubled wideout. In addition to the day-two pick, both sides swapped 2027 day-three picks.

Pittsburgh received Dallas' fifth-round pick for the 2027 draft, while Dallas landed Pittsburgh's seventh-rounder.

After being moved, Pickens took to Instagram to voice his frustrations surrounding the Steelers' front office regarding contract disputes with the club.

"(The Steelers are) the cheapest organization," Pickens said in an Instagram comment. Ain't no stacking year after year, they gone let them n***** go too soon as it's time."

Pickens spent the first three seasons of his career with the Steelers, racking up 174 receptions for 2,841 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 48 career games. Pittsburgh moved on from George Pickens due to concerns about his maturity. The former Georgia standout was seen acting out on the sidelines and even racked up over $20,000 in fines due to unsportsmanlike penalties in 2024.

Steelers GM opens up on George Pickens trade

On Friday, Steelers general manager Omar Khan touched on the decision to move George Pickens. Speaking with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Khan revealed he and Pittsburgh's front office didn't view the trade as a disappointment.

"I wouldn't use the word 'disappointment' (to describe the trade)," Khan said. "We had three years with George. We had some exciting times. The fresh start for both sides was the best thing."

The Steelers are no strangers to star wideouts acting out publicly. Antonio Brown, Deiontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are just a few examples of Pittsburgh receivers who have caused headaches for the front office and coaching staff and have been moved due to such.

Mike Tomlin reportedly "signed off" on the trade and will look for one of his young receivers in Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, to step up in Pickens' absence alongside DK Metcalf.

