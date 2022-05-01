Georgia Bulldogs set unique record in 2022 NFL Draft

Just a few months ago, the Georgia Bulldogs became National Champions when they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the National Championship.

This weekend, they set an NFL record with 15 players selected in seven rounds of the 2022 NFL draft. The record was previously held by the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2004, when they had 14 players drafted in, while LSU had 14 taken in 2020. Texas had 17 in 1984 when the draft went 12 rounds.

AP Top 25 @AP_Top25



#NationalChampionship Georgia beats Alabama 33-18 for its first national championship in 41 years. Watch to see AP photos from the game and get more coverage here >> apnews.com/hub/college-fo… Georgia beats Alabama 33-18 for its first national championship in 41 years. Watch to see AP photos from the game and get more coverage here >> apnews.com/hub/college-fo…#NationalChampionship https://t.co/j4t9Pb5O8o

The 15 players selected in the draft were:

Travon Walker (first round, Jaguars); defensive tackle Jordan Davis (first round, Eagles); linebacker Quay Walker (first round, Packers); defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (first round, Packers); safety Lewis Cine (first round, Vikings); receiver George Pickens (second round, Steelers); running back James Cook (second round, Bills); linebacker Nakobe Dean (third round, Eagles); linebacker Channing Tindall (third round, Dolphins); running back Zamir White (fourth round, Steelers); punter Jake Cammarda (fourth round, Bucs); offensive guard Justin Shaffer (sixth round, Falcons); offensive guard Jamaree Salyer (sixth round, Chargers); cornerback Derion Kendrick (sixth round, Rams); tight end John FitzPatrick (sixth round, Falcons).

Georgia's previous record of most players drafted in the first-round was a year ago, when it saw nine Bulldogs go into the 2021 NFL draft.

Georgia Bulldogs become first team in common era to have five defensive players go in the first round

Georgia v Florida

The Georgia Bulldogs had one of the best defenses in college football history during the 2021-2022 season. It was so good that they saw five players on their defense drafted in the first-round on Thursday night, the first such occurrence in NFL history.

Interestingly enough, Georgia didn't have a single offensive player drafted in the first-round of the draft.

It started when defensive end Travon Walker went number-one overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The next Bulldog to come off the board was defensive lineman Jordan Davis, who was selected 13th-overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Green Bay loaded up their first-round picks on Georgia talent as they selected linebacker Quay Walker with their 22nd-overall pick. They also picked up defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt with their 28th-overall pick. The last Bulldog drafted in the first-round was safety Lewis Cine, who was picked with the last pick in the draft at 32 by the Minnesota Vikings.

It's safe to say that the Georgia Bulldogs have had one of the best draft classes in NFL history this year, especially on the defensive side.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra