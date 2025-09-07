"Get him out of the booth. He's awful": Tom Brady criticized by fans in Fox broadcast return during Giants-Commanders game

Tom Brady started his second NFL season as a color commentator on Sunday. He was part of FOX's broadcast team for the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders, with Jayden Daniels' team winning easily for a good start to their season.

In his first season, fans were willing to give Brady a free year as he got used to the perks of the job. It was clear that the former quarterback improved on the job with experience. However, critics came out in full force during the game, going hard at the former quarterback:

"Get Tom Brady out of the booth. He’s awful", said one fan.

"Brady… has somehow… gotten worse… at color commentary", criticized a second fan.

"Brady is a God awful commentator", a third fan wrote.

Grounded Spaceman @m10climber Tom Brady’s football commentary…sucks. He doesn’t say anything informative or insightful.

Michael Rutella @Gibwah Brady not a good announcer at all

Richard @richardhtx Tom Brady commentates like Mr Beast talks

Despite the criticism faced by some fans, there were some good moments from the former quarterback in the booth. When cameras caught a quick chat between Jayden Daniels and Abdul Carter, Brady noted that the two rivals weren't spitting on each other, calling it a plus following Jalen Carter's spit on Dak Prescott.

NFL relaxes rules, Tom Brady has additional access for the 2025 season

The league decided to relax some of its rules for the former quarterback in his second season in the booth. He still has a few restrictions, but he can now attend production meetings remotely and also interview players off-site.

He's still not allowed to attend practices from other NFL teams.

"The ability to join and be able to talk to a coach, coordinators or players and help him prepare for his job was one that felt like a natural step forward"

Despite his work with FOX, Tom Brady is not allowed the same freedom as his coworkers due to his role as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He bought a small equity in the franchise following his retirement from the league.

He's expected to be on the booth for the Week 2 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, a rematch of Super Bowl LIX, won by the Eagles.

