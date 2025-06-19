"Get this cornball off my team" - NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart and Tommy DeVito's plans to go to Love Island together

NFL fans took aim at New York Giants quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Tommy DeVito's recent plans.

Dart and DeVito have become fast friends at the Giants' OTAs as the two have bonded over their love of the Reality TV show Love Island. They have watched it, and he said he would like to go on the show with Dart as they have been watching it.

“Me and Jax might go on Love Island. We’ve talked about it,” DeVito said, via SI. "We have, we have. I can’t say we do it every night. But from time to time, when we get an off day, yeah we watch it, we talk about it.”

After DeVito and Dart expressed interest in going on Love Island, NFL and Giants fans had mixed reactions to it.

"Keep Devito AWAY from Dart at all costs," a fan added.

"Get this cornball off my team," a fan wrote.

Dart and DeVito are part of a revamped Giants' quarterback room, and the two have bonded early.

"He’s gonna have a lot of time to focus on love island once preseason concludes," a fan wrote.

"They should talk about playing like NFL caliber QBs instead," a fan added.

Many Giants fans would rather see DeVito and Dart spend more time practicing and watching film to be the best quarterbacks they can be.

"Win games, please!!!!!," a fan wrote.

"Why is he still on the team," a fan added.

DeVito will have his hands full making the Gians' roster, as New York has Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Dart on the roster as the three quarterbacks.

Jaxson Dart believes he improved greatly in spring practices

The Giants traded back into the first round to select Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss.

Dart appears to be the quarterback of the future, but he will likely sit behind Wilson and Winston in 2025. However, he got plenty of reps in OTAs and rookie minicamp and he believes he has already gotten better.

“I feel like I’ve made tremendous strides, especially from my first day to now,” Dart said, via SI. “Just being able to understand the pictures of the offense and whatnot... I’m just trying to take it to the next level over the summer...

"There were a few things I had to work on," Dart added. "But I tried to do my best to prepare and make strides each and every day, being able to feel more comfortable in the offense and improve on mistakes I made from the past day and just try to go out there and make plays."

Dart and the Giants open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Washington Commanders.

