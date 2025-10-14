“Get football people run this operation”: NFL analyst urges Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to hire Colts legend as new team president

  • home icon
By Nishant
Published Oct 14, 2025 16:03 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp (image credit: IMAGN)

Cleveland sports analyst Tony Rizzo urged Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to overhaul the team’s leadership and bring in experienced football management to run the organization.

Rizzo criticized the Cleveland front office, under chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, a former MLB executive.

"If I were the Haslams, I would go in a completely different direction," Rizzo said on Monday, via ESPN Cleveland's "The Tony Rizzo Show." "I would get somebody in here, football people to run this operation, not a baseball analytics guy, and then I would have them and myself, we would go out and we would hire a new coach and a GM.
"And it would be a thorough process. And it would not be fun. It would be arduous at best. And I understand, but it's the right thing to do at this time."

Rizzo also suggested hiring Colts legend Peyton Manning as the next team president.

Rizzo’s comments reflected growing frustration with the Browns’ management after another disappointing start to the season. Since DePodesta joined the franchise in 2016, the franchise has only had one playoff appearance, despite high expectations and major roster investments.

Jimmy Haslam finalizes $100 million deal to move Browns to Brook Park in 2029

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam announced a $100 million agreement with Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb to relocate the team to Brook Park in 2029. It will end their stay at Huntington Bank Field when the lease expires in 2028.

Under the deal, Haslam Sports Group will pay $25 million to the City of Cleveland by December and cover $30 million in demolition costs for the stadium. HSG will also contribute $5 million annually for five years beginning in 2029. It will be followed by $2 million per year for 10 years toward community projects along the Lake Erie waterfront.

“Because of Mayor Bibb’s leadership, and this monumental public-private partnership,” Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in a joint statement on Monday. “We are accelerating the transformation of Cleveland’s lakefront while delivering a new world-class stadium and mixed-use development in Brook Park. It’s a win for the city, the region, and the fans.”

The relocation received criticism from several city council members, who argued it would cost Cleveland nearly $30 million in annual revenue. However, all pending lawsuits will be dismissed as part of the settlement. Construction planning for the domed stadium will begin soon.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
