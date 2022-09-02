“Get the hell off TikTok” - Stephen A. Smith scolds biggest new Chiefs wide receiver 

The more things change for the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL, and the rest of the world, the more they stay the same.

Players using social media isn't anything new in today's game, but they're expected to not dedicate too much time to it. That is at least what one NFL analyst has claimed is happening with the Chiefs' biggest new addition.

Speaking on "First Take," Stephen A. Smith called out Juju Smith-Schuster for spending too much time on social media. He demanded that Smith-Schuster return to focusing on football. Here's how Smith put his criticism:

"Juju Smith-Schuster, the brother can ball. The issue is we gotta get him off TikTok. That's what we got to do. We ain't looking at Juju Smith-Schuster when he's on the field and questioning his skill. We just saying the brothers' priorities need to stop with the damn TikTok."

He went on to claim that the social media behemoth Tiktok was for children:

"We don't want to see you [on] that 13 or 14-year-old stuff like that or playing with their parents who happened to be on TikTok because your damn daughters or your sons want you to get on TikTok."

Smith concluded:

"You're a grown a** man in the National Football League. Get the hell off TikTok, okay? And get back to playing some damn football."

Kansas City Chiefs' decline in recent years

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

In the first few years of Patrick Mahomes' career in the league, Kansas rode as high as a team can in sports.

In his first three years as a starter, he reached the Super Bowl twice and lifted the Lombardi Trophy once. However, since winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 2019 season, Mahomes and his team have been on a downward trajectory.

The Chiefs went on to lose the big game in spectacular fashion the following year. In 2021, they failed to reach the Super Bowl altogether. With the loss of Tyreek Hill and the division's addition of Russell Wilson, Davante Adams and Khalil Mack, among others, the pressure is as high on the Chiefs as ever.

Mahomes has also seen a steady decline over the last two seasons, which has certainly not helped his team's cause. In 2020, he threw for 38 touchdowns and six interceptions, and in 2021, he recorded 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The number of interceptions has doubled between the last two seasons. If that trend continues, it would cast doubts over the odds of Kansas winning the division once again.

