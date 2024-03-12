"Get ready to take the blame Dak": Ex-Cowboys WR blares alarm as Cowboys let Derrick Henry slip in free agency

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has sounded the alarm about Dak Prescott being asked to do too much after Derrick Henry slipped through their fingers in the free agency. The former Titans running back has agreed to a contract with the Baltimore Ravens, leaving Dallas looking for some help in the offensive backfield, especially after also losing Tony Pollard to Tennessee.

Dez Bryant was caustic in his assessment of how the Cowboys have handled the free agency so far and said that it means that Dak Prescott will have to shoulder most of the offensive load. He said the quarterback will need to be prepared to take more of the blame since he does not have a strong supporting cast.

He further added that this means that Dallas will need a miracle to make this season a success as every other team became stronger during free agency in their division. Finishing by saying that the draft is no substitute for veteran signings, he wrote,

"Get ready to take the blame Dak because I really don’t see no help coming your way unless a miracle happen... Everybody in the NFC East got better during free agency but the Cowboys... The draft will not be enough"

Cowboys' glaring lack of free agent signings could spell doom in loaded NFC

Looking only at the running back position in the NFC East, the Commanders got Austin Ekeler, the Eagles acquired Saquon Barkley, and the New York Giants will roll forward with Devin Singletary. Dallas ended up losing Tony Pollard and did not replace him with any other veteran. In the wider NFC, Josh Jacobs joined the Green Bay Packers, the team instrumental in the Cowboys' loss in the playoffs last season.

Add to the fact that Dallas is likely to lose Tyron Smith and one can understand what Dez Bryant is saying. Losing a crucial left tackle and running back will only make Dak Prescott's job harder.

Who might the Cowboys get to help Dak after missing out on Derrick Henry?

The Cowboys also missed out on Joe Mixon going to the Texans and Aaron Jones, their tormentor-in-chief last season in their Wild Card loss, joining the Minnesota Vikings.

They might have to go for a running back earlier in the draft than planned in that case. Someone like Trey Benson out of Florida State could be the answer in the second round if the first goes towards filling up the offensive line requirements.