  "Get a ride called Cruel Summer" - Taylor Swift fans react as Travis Kelce becomes co-owner of amusement park company

"Get a ride called Cruel Summer" - Taylor Swift fans react as Travis Kelce becomes co-owner of amusement park company

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 22, 2025 20:13 GMT
&quot;Get a ride called Cruel Summer&quot; - Taylor Swift fans react as Travis Kelce becomes co-owner of amusement park company
Taylor Swift fans react as Travis Kelce becomes co-owner of amusement park company (image credits: IMAGN, getty)

Travis Kelce is now part owner of one of America’s biggest amusement park companies. He joined an investment group led by JANA Partners on Tuesday to buy a 9% stake in Six Flags. It's the company that owns Cedar Point, Kings Island and other parks across North America.

The Chiefs star also shared a childhood video of himself at Cedar Point to celebrate the news.

After Kelce announced the big update on Instagram, Taylor Swift's fans shared their opinions.

"We need a Taylor Swift ride, Travis can u make this possible," one fan wrote.
"Can we get a ride called Cruel Summer?" a fan commented.

"Cruel Summer" is a song by Swift from her 2019 album, "Lover." It was released as a single in 2023, four years after the album dropped, and it went on to top the charts.

"One of those Log Rides and it's called Redwood.😂," a fan said.

Many believe Swift’s song, “Wood,” from her 2025 album, "The Life of a Showgirl," is about her fiancé.

“Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs,” the lyrics read.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @killatrav)
More Swifties and NFL fans shared their opinions.

"We lie back, a beautiful, beautiful time lapse, ferris wheels, kisses and lilacs," one fan commented.
"You are doing EXACTLY what I would do if I were rich and famous1 Ohio thanks you!!!!" another fan said.
"Did he just invest in an amusement park for the whole block that looks like him?" a fan commented.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @killatrav)
Six Flags is having a tough year, losing $320 million and having 1.4 million less visitors.

Kelce and his team stepped in to help turn things around. After they announced their investment, Six Flags’ stock jumped 18%. It also raised the company’s value to $2.6 billion.

Taylor Swift was at Travis Kelce co-owned 1587 Prime restaurant

Travis Kelce is a co-investor in 1587 Prime, a luxury steakhouse he launched with fellow Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in September.

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0 last Sunday, Kelce and Taylor Swift quietly entered 1587 Prime for a private dinner. Swift wore a red sleeveless top with black mini shorts, while Kelce kept it casual in a grey jumper and black pants.

A fan account posted a clip of the couple.

“Travis built her a restaurant so they can celebrate and have date nights in peace,” the fan tweeted.

Kelce also bought a $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas, in late 2023 to protect his privacy with Swift.

