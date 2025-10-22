"Get a ride called Cruel Summer" - Taylor Swift fans react as Travis Kelce becomes co-owner of amusement park company

Travis Kelce is now part owner of one of America’s biggest amusement park companies. He joined an investment group led by JANA Partners on Tuesday to buy a 9% stake in Six Flags. It's the company that owns Cedar Point, Kings Island and other parks across North America.The Chiefs star also shared a childhood video of himself at Cedar Point to celebrate the news. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter Kelce announced the big update on Instagram, Taylor Swift's fans shared their opinions.&quot;We need a Taylor Swift ride, Travis can u make this possible,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Can we get a ride called Cruel Summer?&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Cruel Summer&quot; is a song by Swift from her 2019 album, &quot;Lover.&quot; It was released as a single in 2023, four years after the album dropped, and it went on to top the charts.&quot;One of those Log Rides and it's called Redwood.😂,&quot; a fan said.Many believe Swift’s song, “Wood,” from her 2025 album, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl,&quot; is about her fiancé.“Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs,” the lyrics read.Source: (Via Instagram/ @killatrav)More Swifties and NFL fans shared their opinions.&quot;We lie back, a beautiful, beautiful time lapse, ferris wheels, kisses and lilacs,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;You are doing EXACTLY what I would do if I were rich and famous1 Ohio thanks you!!!!&quot; another fan said.&quot;Did he just invest in an amusement park for the whole block that looks like him?&quot; a fan commented.Source: (Via Instagram/ @killatrav)Six Flags is having a tough year, losing $320 million and having 1.4 million less visitors.Kelce and his team stepped in to help turn things around. After they announced their investment, Six Flags’ stock jumped 18%. It also raised the company’s value to $2.6 billion.Taylor Swift was at Travis Kelce co-owned 1587 Prime restaurantTravis Kelce is a co-investor in 1587 Prime, a luxury steakhouse he launched with fellow Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in September.After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0 last Sunday, Kelce and Taylor Swift quietly entered 1587 Prime for a private dinner. Swift wore a red sleeveless top with black mini shorts, while Kelce kept it casual in a grey jumper and black pants.A fan account posted a clip of the couple.“Travis built her a restaurant so they can celebrate and have date nights in peace,” the fan tweeted.Kelce also bought a $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas, in late 2023 to protect his privacy with Swift.