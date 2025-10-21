Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sneak into 1587 Prime for date night after Chiefs' 31-0 blowout win over Raiders

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrated with a cozy dinner date at 1587 Prime. It is Chiefs tight end's new upscale steakhouse in Kansas City, which he co-owns with Patrick Mahomes. The outing happened after the Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0 on Sunday.Swift was in a red sleeveless top with short black pants, while Kelce wore a longsleeve grey jumper with black pants.A fan account on X, Luciana, posted a short clip of the couple at the restaurant.&quot;I love that this man (Travis) bought her (Swift) a house three months in, and now built her [Taylor Swift] a restaurant so they can celebrate and have date nights in peace. Travis Kelce I’m very fond of you,&quot; Luciana tweeted.Kelce purchased a $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas, in late 2023 to ensure privacy amid his budding relationship with Swift. The home later became the setting for his Aug. 26 proposal, confirmed by his father, Ed Kelce.Swift was in attendance for the Chiefs-Raiders Week 7 game at Arrowhead Stadium with her dad, Scott.She avoided cameras and stayed behind closed windows.She has attended four Kansas City home games this season.Swift’s subtle support came just a week after her on-camera appearance at the Chiefs-Lions game with WNBA star Caitlin Clark on Oct. 12. Kansas City beat the Detroit 30-17, bouncing back from a previous loss.Swift partied with Kelce’s cousin, Tanner Corum, his wife Samantha Rae Corum and friend Ally Charara at a Kansas City restaurant after the game. Samantha posted photos of the hangout on Instagram, calling Swift and the group “my best friends.”In one photo, Samantha raised a toast to Swift, who wore a retro black Chiefs jersey from the team’s “Carbon Black” fashion line.Also Read: &quot;GET HER AWAY FROM THAT ABUSIVE LOSER&quot;: NFL fans react to Taylor Swift-Kareem Hunt link up after Chiefs-Lions SNFTaylor Swift teases exclusive Travis Kelce content for ‘Eras Tour’ docuseriesTaylor Swift's six-part docuseries titled “The End of an Era” is set to premiere on Disney+ on Dec. 12. It includes exclusive behind-the-scenes footage featuring her fiancé, Travis Kelce, a kiss and scenes of him rehearsing for his on-stage debut in England.Swift on Oct. 13 dropped a trailer on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe series will also feature emotional footage from the pop icon's final tour stops, cameos from collaborators like Sabrina Carpenter, Florence Welch and Ed Sheeran. Additionally, it will have the full performance of the Vancouver finale.