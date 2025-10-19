(Spotted) Taylor Swift seen cheering for Travis Kelce from VIP suite with father Scott as Chiefs shut out Raiders in Week 7

Taylor Swift's brought luck to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they recorded a dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Chiefs beat the Raiders 31-0 at Arrowhead Stadium, with Swift and her father, Scott, in attendance.The pop superstar cheered for the tight end, without getting noticed by many fans or captured by the league's cameras. However, shortly after the game, a fan page shared a clip on X featuring Swift and her father celebrating from the VIP suite. While Swift's outfit wasn't visible from the video, Scott wore a cap with a black sweater.It wasn't the first time she went incognito during her attendance at a Chiefs game. Swift attended the Chiefs' 37-20 win against the Ravens on Sept, 28, but went undercover to avoid getting captured by fans and cameras. While there wasn't any clip of her from that game, multiple pictures and videos of Kelce's mom, Donna, and Scott, went viral on social media.Taylor Swift received support from ESPN's Laura Rutledge for NFL’s coverageESPN reporter Laura Rutledge came out as one of the supporters of the NFL's live coverage of Taylor Swift during Chiefs games. The pop icon has frequently been trolled and called out due to the number of times she's shown during broadcasts. During an interview with US Weekly, Rutledge shared her thoughts about the criticism Swift has been dealing with.“I am shocked and saddened by it,&quot; Rutledge said on Thursday. &quot;The reality is, how does it affect you negatively if there are more fans of a sport that you already like? Why is that a problem?&quot;The ESPN reporter called out fans for being &quot;mad&quot; at Swift for the wrong reasons.&quot;If you really break it down to what it is at its core,&quot; Rutledge said. &quot;They’re mad because an entire influx of a new audience might be watching a sport that they love. It literally doesn’t affect you. It’s fine! It’s OK!&quot;Social media influencer Haley Kalil shared similar views with Rutledge. In an interview last month, she praised Swift for breaking stereotypes by reshaping the narrative of the NFL's coverage of games.