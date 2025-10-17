"I am shocked and saddened": Taylor Swift gets support from ESPN's Laura Rutledge amid backlash from NFL fans over 'swifties' joining the audience

Ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating, the &quot;Blank Space&quot; singer has often been criticized for her live TV broadcast by the NFL. While Swifties have been vocal about being supportive of Swift appearing on their screens during Chiefs games, some NFL critics and fans have been totally against it.As a result, Swift gets trolled frequently for being broadcast by the league. However, ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge recently came forward in Swift's support, directly calling out the criticism of her. During an exclusive interview with US Weekly on Thursday, Rutledge addressed the backlash the &quot;All Too Well&quot; singer faced for her attendance at the Chiefs' Week 6 game against the Lions.“I am shocked and saddened by it,&quot; Rutledge said. &quot;The reality is, how does it affect you negatively if there are more fans of a sport that you already like? Why is that a problem?&quot;&quot;If you really break it down to what it is at its core, they’re mad because an entire influx of a new audience might be watching a sport that they love. It literally doesn’t affect you. It’s fine! It’s OK!&quot;Before Rutledge, social media influencer Haley Kalil shared a similar statement, crediting Taylor Swift for resharing the narrative of NFL coverage. In an interview with PEOPLE last month, Kalil praised Swift for bringing in a more female audience to the NFL.“[Swift] just got women to see that this is a really fun sport to participate in,&quot; Kalil said. &quot;And it's not a sport that's only for men. That was just such a stereotype for the longest time.&quot;“It's almost like you get a reality show of Taylor without the show because you get to see her on camera at these NFL games, and we just like to see her happy. Swifties just want to see her happy.”Taylor Swift &quot;not forcing&quot; her opinion on Travis Kelce for retirementThe 2025 NFL season has reportedly been the Chiefs' tight end's final year in the league. While there hasn't been any confirmation regarding it, the speculations have been high around it.Since retirement is Kelce's totally personal choice, his fiancée, Taylor Swift, has decided to play no part in his decision. In fact, according to a source from Daily Mail, Swift has made a decision not to get involved in Kelce's retirement choice.&quot;And with Taylor, she is not forcing his hand in any way and wants him to make his own decision,&quot; the source told the publication. &quot;Taylor is not going to be the Gisele or Yoko of Travis and his career.&quot;Apart from the retirement, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding has also been another hot topic among the fans. Swift recently addressed a major topic about her wedding reception, i.e., Ed Sheeran’s performance. The “Willow” singer gave fans a positive hint towards Sheeran's performance on her most special day.