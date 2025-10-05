Taylor Swift gives clear verdict on Ed Sheeran performing at her wedding with Travis Kelce

Ever since Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift last month, there has been massive buzz around the couple's wedding.
While Kelce had shared a brief statement on his wedding plans, it wasn't until recently that Swift came forward to talk about her side of the story.
On Friday, in an interview with Hits Radio, Swift cleared speculations around Ed Sheeran's performance at her wedding. According to the Blank Space singer, there's a good chance of Sheeran performing on the couple's special day.
"I mean, it would be hard to keep him from it, I think," Swift said. "He's like, 'I'm always being asked to sing at weddings.' If there's a stage, you know that you'll be on it. He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want." [7:08]
Interestingly, despite being close friends with Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran wasn't personally informed about her engagement with Travis Kelce. In fact, during an interview with SiriusXM, Sheeran admitted to hearing the news through Instagram.
Ed Sheeran shed light on Taylor Swift's contribution to making him a huge Titans fan
Ed Sheeran has been a huge fan of Tennessee Titans, and his love for the team has developed due to Taylor Swift. In July, Sheeran, on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, spoke about Swift's contribution to making him a Titans fan.
According to Sheeran, in 2013, he moved to Nashville due to Swift's The Red Tour. During his initial days living in the city, the Shape of You singer had an incident that highly contributed to developing his love for the Titans:
"I went to Walmart to buy bits to move in, and I just bought some pajamas. And then when I got home, I was wearing pajamas. And when someone was around, they were like, ‘Oh, you’re a Titans fan?’ I was like, ‘Guess I am.' Since then, Titans.”
Apart from the wedding, there has remained significant pressure on Travis Kelce around family expansion, from his mother, Donna. On the New Heights podcast last month, Jason Kelce highlighted that pressure from his mother on the Chiefs tight end.
