Ed Sheeran drops 1-word response after "not receiving a DM" from Taylor Swift about her engagement with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement news nearly broke the internet when they shared a joint post on Instagram in August. The couple reportedly got engaged two weeks prior to their announcement with those close to them keeping the news a secret.

Ad

It appears that singer/ songwriter Ed Sheeran who is a close friend of Taylor Swift's wasn't privy to the engagement news ahead of time. Sheeran recently sat down with Andy Cohen as part of SiriusXM’s "Small Stage Series." Cohen asked Sheeran when he found out and he said it was on social media like everyone else.

“Instagram.” Sheeran told Cohen.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Andy Cohen then followed up by asking if he didn't even receive a direct message from Taylor Swift, to which he said he didn't.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been friends for over a decade when he was her opening act on "The Red Tour" in 2012.

Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift in the garden of his home in Kansas City. The proposal reportedly took place shortly after she made her first appearance on his "New Heights" podcast.

Jimmy Fallon gave Travis Kelce wedding planning advice ahead of wedding to Taylor Swift

Comedian and late night talk show host, Jimmy Fallon was a guest on the "new Heights" podcast last week. Fallon spoke to Travis Kelce about his engagement to Taylor Swift and asked the three-time Super Bowl winner if they were in the wedding planning stage.

Ad

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed that it was the next step after the engagement. It was then that Jimmy Fallon gave Kelce great advice about the wedding planning process.

"Don't stress about it." Fallon told Kelce on "New Heights".

TODAY @TODAYshow Jimmy Fallon gave Travis Kelce his advice for planning a wedding, weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to pop icon Taylor Swift.

Ad

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating Swift in the summer of 2023. It was after he proclaimed in July 2023 on "New Heights" that he attended "The Eras Tour" stop in Kansas City and was informed she didn't meet with anyone ahead of the concert. he expressed his disappointment in not getting the opportunity to meet her.

Fast forward to September 2023 and the Grammy winner attended a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, a public confirmation the two were indeed dating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.