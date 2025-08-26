  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • "This is annoying": Fans sound off on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement "spam" posts from NFL's official Instagram account

"This is annoying": Fans sound off on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement "spam" posts from NFL's official Instagram account

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Aug 26, 2025 20:03 GMT
Celebrities Attend The 2024 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 14 - Source: Getty
Celebrities Attend The 2024 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 14 - Source: Getty

NFL fans reacted in frustration after the league's official Instagram account posted multiple celebration posts for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement on Monday.

Ad

What was meant to highlight one of the NFL’s most high-profile couples instead sparked backlash from fans, accusing the league of “spamming” celebrity news.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“This is annoying, this is the NFL not who’s getting married next,” one user wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fan Reaction to Travis Kelce-swift
Fan Reaction to Travis Kelce-swift
“Please stop,” another wrote.
Ad
"This is why we hate you,” a third added.
Fan Reaction to Kelce-swift engagement
Fan Reaction to Kelce-swift engagement

More reactions poured in.

Ad
Fan Reaction to Kelce-swift engagement
Fan Reaction to Kelce-swift engagement
“Why is this even NFL news?” one user wrote.
Ad
"Can we just watch football? Serious question," another wrote.
"Alright, how many posts do you guys think we’re getting in a row?" a third added.

Swift’s presence at games over the past two seasons boosted television ratings, ticket demand and social media engagement. But for many fans, the league’s frequent spotlight on the relationship feels like a distraction from the sport itself.

Ad

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has reached record-breaking reach

Ad

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed the engagement in a joint Instagram post that showed him down on one knee in a flower-filled setting while Swift displayed her ring.

The caption read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The moment capped a relationship that first went public in the fall of 2023 when Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium during a Chiefs–Bears game.

Ad

Kelce and Swift have also broken through beyond the football field. Earlier this month, Swift appeared on Kelce’s New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, where she revealed details of her upcoming album. The episode drew a record audience on YouTube, with more than one million people watching live and tens of millions more afterward

During concerts, Swift has routinely acknowledged Travis Kelce’s presence, tweaking lyrics and sharing playful nods during her Eras Tour. Kelce has made appearances at her shows in Europe, Asia and North America and even took the stage with her in London.

From a marketing standpoint, the NFL sees upside. The Swift–Kelce pairing has brought in new audiences, global headlines and unprecedented crossovers between pop culture and pro football.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanu Abraham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications