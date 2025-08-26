"This is annoying": Fans sound off on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement "spam" posts from NFL's official Instagram account

NFL fans reacted in frustration after the league's official Instagram account posted multiple celebration posts for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement on Monday.What was meant to highlight one of the NFL’s most high-profile couples instead sparked backlash from fans, accusing the league of “spamming” celebrity news. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“This is annoying, this is the NFL not who’s getting married next,” one user wrote.Fan Reaction to Travis Kelce-swift“Please stop,” another wrote.&quot;This is why we hate you,” a third added.Fan Reaction to Kelce-swift engagementMore reactions poured in.Fan Reaction to Kelce-swift engagement“Why is this even NFL news?” one user wrote.&quot;Can we just watch football? Serious question,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Alright, how many posts do you guys think we’re getting in a row?&quot; a third added.Swift’s presence at games over the past two seasons boosted television ratings, ticket demand and social media engagement. But for many fans, the league’s frequent spotlight on the relationship feels like a distraction from the sport itself.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has reached record-breaking reach View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed the engagement in a joint Instagram post that showed him down on one knee in a flower-filled setting while Swift displayed her ring.The caption read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”The moment capped a relationship that first went public in the fall of 2023 when Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium during a Chiefs–Bears game.Kelce and Swift have also broken through beyond the football field. Earlier this month, Swift appeared on Kelce’s New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, where she revealed details of her upcoming album. The episode drew a record audience on YouTube, with more than one million people watching live and tens of millions more afterwardDuring concerts, Swift has routinely acknowledged Travis Kelce’s presence, tweaking lyrics and sharing playful nods during her Eras Tour. Kelce has made appearances at her shows in Europe, Asia and North America and even took the stage with her in London.From a marketing standpoint, the NFL sees upside. The Swift–Kelce pairing has brought in new audiences, global headlines and unprecedented crossovers between pop culture and pro football.