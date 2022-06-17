"Get that son of a b** off the field" - Keith Olbermann demands Commanders fire Jack Del Rio over Jan 6th insurrection comments

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio caused a stir on social media last week with his comments on the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

The controversy commenced when Del Rio tweeted:

“Would love to understand the ‘whole story’ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning, and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ??? #CommonSense.”

Cristian PM @TheCristianPM The defensive coordinator for NFL team Washington Commanders, Jack Del Rio, was fined $100,000 by the team for comparing the Jan 6 riot to the Black Lives Matter riots in the summer of 2020.



No First Amendment for him.



When asked about his tweet, Del Rio told the media:

“I just asked a simple question. Let’s get right down to it. What did I ask? A simple question. Why are we not looking into those things if we’re gonna talk about it? Why are we not looking into those things? Because it’s kind of hard for me to say I can realistically look at it.”

He added:

“I see the images on TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down — no problem.”

Del Rio continued:

“And then we have a dust up at the Capitol. Nothing burned down. And we’re going to make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards. And if we apply the same standard and we’re going to be reasonable with each other let’s have a discussion. That’s all it was. Let’s have a discussion. We’re Americans, let’s talk it through.”

He concluded:

“I’m for us, you know? Having a great opportunity to have a fulfilled life. Like I said every way which way I can when I’m here it’s about love and respect. I love my guys. I respect my guys. But I also love the fact that I’m an American and that means I’m free to express myself and I’m not afraid to do that.”

Del Rio's comment that the insurrection was a "dust-up" caused a major backlash on social media. Former ESPN host Keith Olbermann criticized the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach for his comments, tweeting:

“The first outright 1/6 Denier in sports works – almost inevitably for the Washington Commanders of the infamous Dan Snyder. If the team won’t fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio the NFL has to ban him. You can’t have a deranged person like this in management of a DC team.”

Keith Olbermann @KeithOlbermann



Olbermann then used an old Donald Trump quote to demand that Del Rio be fired:

“1/6 was a 'dust up' per @coachdelrio. Out. Enough. To borrow a phrase: get that son of a bitch off the field.”

Keith Olbermann @KeithOlbermann



He also retweeted the video where Del Rio made his remarks to the media and wrote:

“Good God, there's video. @NFL, you have to ban @coachdelrio TODAY. Enough of these 'it was a dust up' fantasizers, 1/6 deniers, defenders of sedition and bullshit. GET THAT SON OF A BITCH OFF THE FIELD. This isn't free speech. He's a private employee.”

Keith Olbermann @KeithOlbermann



Jack Del Rio fined by Commanders, issued apology before deleting his Twitter account

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fined Jack Del Rio $100,000 for his comments and released a statement via the team's social media. Olbermann retweeted the statement and demanded once more that Del Rio be relieved of his duties:

“Nice. Insufficient. Fire @coachdelrio today. Let this benighted franchise - for once - do the right thing. #DustUp”

Jack Del Rio posted an apology note on his Twitter profile and then deleted the account a day later.

For now, it seems like the matter is shut, but only time will tell if that's really the case.

