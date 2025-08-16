  • home icon
  "Get him off the team" - NFL fans react as Joshua Dobbs throws hospital ball to Kyle Williams and injures Patriots rookie WR vs. Vikings

"Get him off the team" - NFL fans react as Joshua Dobbs throws hospital ball to Kyle Williams and injures Patriots rookie WR vs. Vikings

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Aug 16, 2025 20:13 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots Minicamp - Source: Imagn

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams left Saturday’s preseason clash with the Minnesota Vikings with an injury. Williams went down after rising high to catch a pass from backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs. The rookie, who made his debut for the Patriots last week, was hit as he rose to catch Dobbs’ pass by Vikings linebacker Austin Keys.

Keys’ contact hit Williams on the helmet, with the wideout remaining on the ground despite his efforts to get back on his feet. The Patriots’ staff tended to him on the turf before eventually leaving the field.

Fans on X have been sharing their reactions to the injury, especially regarding Dobbs’ pass.

@TheTallGuy1984 wrote:

“Get Dobbs off this team, dude is a liability.”
@AdlerJoelle also wrote:

“Terrible throw, how about the kid Chism?”
Kyle wrote:

“Where was the whistle? You could hear the helmets crack from the nosebleeds.”

Drake 10 commented:

“Hope he’s okay.”

Harvey Boyd also commented:

“Williams is a grown man. He’s playing WR in the NFL, he knew the route, he ran the route. HE chose to catch that pass and the Viking defender chose to hit him dirty. That’s what happened.”
Hotbed Frequenter wrote:

“Savage man. You gotta pretend like you have played sports before at least. This was not a “hospital ball” no more than it is a hospital route. The kid is open, hit him - he did, the hit is coming everyone knows that but the goal is to move the chains.”

There is no immediate update on Kyle Williams’ status. However, having shown signs of a head injury, he most likely won’t return to the game. He is also likely to end up in concussion protocol.

Kyle Williams’ journey to the Patriots

The Patriots selected Kyle Williams with the 69th pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He was the team’s third pick, coming out of Washington State, where he caught 70 passes for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

The Patriots won their preseason opener 48-18 against the Washington Commanders last week. Their next preseason game is against the New York Giants on Thursday. If Williams’ injury is not serious, he will be available for their first regular-season game on Sept. 7. The team will open its season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

