"Getting old" "Rams are falling apart": NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford throws a pick to Titans' Cody Barton

Right after the Tennessee Titans tied the game at 10-10 with less than a minute left in the second quarter, LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a pass that was easily picked off by Titans linebacker Cody Barton. Stafford did not see Barton drop back into coverage and threw it straight to him while targeting Tutu Atwell.The interception gave the Titans the field position, and they turned it into a field goal before halftime, taking a 13-10 lead into the break for Sunday's game.Fans on X reacted to the interception.“The Rams are falling apart,” a fan wrote.“Seems like Stafford's pass wasn't quite on the right track,” one fan said.“Sttaford getting old,” another fan commented.Other comments were in awe of Cody Barton’s pick.“He said gimme that,” a fan said.“That's a big play! Gotta love the defensive effort 💪,” one fan wrote.“Sheesh, that's incredible 👏🏻,” another fan commented.Apart from the second quarter pick, how did Matthew Stafford do?Even with that interception in the second quarter, Matthew Stafford had a good game. Following the interception, Stafford started to find good rhythm with his receivers, including Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Nacua had some big catches of 22 and 24 yards on back-to-back plays that helped move the Rams down the field.In the third quarter, as Stafford started to be rarely pressured, he hit Davis Allen for a touchdown, with the drive covering 69 yards in over two minutes.Davante Adams was Matthew Stafford’s go-to-target, consistently beating coverage. Adams made several hard catches, including a third-down grab for 26 yards and a go-route touchdown late in the game where he had plenty of separation from the defender. Adams finished with 106 yards on six catches.Late in the fourth quarter, the Rams’ pass rush picked up, and Stafford faced some pressure from the Titans’ defense. Nevertheless, despite a few close calls, Stafford finished the game with over 258 passing yards and two touchdowns.The Rams pulled away in the second half to secure a 33-19 win.Stafford and his team will next face the Philadelphia Eagles in a road game on Sept. 21.