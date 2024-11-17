"Getting that Patrick Mahomes treatment": NFL fans outraged as refs penalize Packers defender for shoving Caleb Williams 

Caleb Williams entered Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (6-3) looking to find consistency with his offense. The Chicago Bears (4-5) parted ways with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron this past week, hoping to shake up the offense and find momentum.

Some NFL fans believed Caleb Williams received assistance from the officiating crew during Sunday's game. Williams was running with the ball in the first half, and as he reached the sidelines, the Packers safety Xavier McKinney pushed him.

The referees called unnecessary roughness on McKinney, which some thought was not the right decision.

Here is how fans reacted on X - formerly Twitter;

Some compared the call to one that three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes sometimes gets. Others said that all quarterbacks in the National Football League are treated as if they are more fragile than others.

Others insinuated that Williams may have flopped to get the call to land in his favor. Another said that Williams and the Chicago Bears deserved a call in their favor, as there were two other instances where the officials missed calls.

"It was a flop."- one fan said

"because they missed the previous 2."- said another fan

Some fans on X — formerly Twitter — joked that the penalty was the best play of the Chicago Bears' performance all day. Others questioned whether the fans at Soldier Field may have impacted the decision to throw the flag.

Entering the third quarter, Caleb Williams had just 125 passing yards and no touchdowns against the Packers while the Bears were trailing 13-14.

"Just an awful call. This was the Bears best offensive play all game." - one fan joked

"The refs are bs."- one fan thought

"It was not was a emotional home crowd influence."- one fan believed

Caleb Williams's job was never in question according to NFL insider

The Chicago Bears dismissed offensive coordinator Shane Waldron last Tuesday. There were rumors that rookie quarterback Caleb Williams could have also been benched.

NFL Network's NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that giving the quarterback a 'break,' not benching him, was a similar route the Carolina Panthers took with Bryce Young. Tyson Bagent, the current backup quarterback, would have been the option.

“Instead, as sources explained, the possibility of starting Tyson Bagent over Williams was brought up in a broader context during a meeting with team brass and several of the team's leaders prior to Tuesday's firing of OC Shane Waldron." Rapoport reported. "The idea would have been to give Williams a break for a few games, similar to what the Panthers did with Bryce Young earlier this season.” he added.

Ultimately, the Chicago Bears decided to part ways with Waldron instead of moving away from Williams.

