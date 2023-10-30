Gia Duddy streams Will Levis' sensational NFL debut vs Falcons amid reported breakup

As the 2023 NFL draft concluded, Will Levis and his girlfriend Gia Duddy went viral. The two quickly catapulted into becoming one of the most talked about couples in the league, especially as Duddy's followers almost doubled after the incident.

When the season began, Duddy moved to Nashville. Though she continues to grow her career, she was also moving there to be with Levis.

However, as reported by the New York Post and Sports Illustrated (via Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take), Duddy and Levis broke up shortly into the NFL season. Not attending any game publically after August, the absence had fans speculating.

Image Credit: Gia Duddy official Instagram account (@giaduddy)

That being said, as Levis made his stunning debut with the Tenessee Titans against the Atlanta Falcons, Duddy was seen enjoying the game and uploading a few stories to her Instagram stories.

The couple still follow each other on Instagram, with no old photos deleted from Duddy's side. They two have previously remained vocal about their relationship, which fell into the public eye quickly enough.

Duddy has also been increasingly focused on growing her online brand, which includes her brand deals and influencer posts on TikTok and Instagram.

Will Levis at the Atlanta Falcons v Tennessee Titans game

Will Levis was extremely supportive of Gia Duddy's growing career

While there was a lot of focus on Will Levis' draft night, Duddy went viral for her clips with the Titans QB. Of course, Duddy's popularity landed her a few endorsements, including a deal with Burger King.

Proud of his partner, Levis said on "The Mid Show":

"It's crazy. The one positive thing that me and my family took away from draft night is just the attention on social media that my sisters and girlfriend got. So, that was good. ... She just signed a Burger King deal."

Furthermore, Duddy's followers also doubled overnight.

"I was like, 'You're paying for lunch.' Her followers doubled on draft night, and I was like, 'I need a cut of this.' One of (my lowest days was like) her coming-out party."

Will Levis seems to have deleted all photos with Duddy on his account, though he does still follow her. Duddy, on the other hand, still has photos with Levis on her feed.