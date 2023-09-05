IN PHOTOS: Will Levis' girlfriend, Gia Duddy, is living her best life post Nashville move

Gia Duddy, following Will Levis' NFL draft, has shot up in popularity on social media.

Loved for her content and personality, Duddy has garnered over 175,000 followers on Instagram and over 509,000 on TikTok. She has often given fans a look into her relationship with Levis.

Mostly documenting her life via TikTok, Duddy closely followed her decision to move to Nashville.

Previously in Pennsylvania, this move brought her closer to Levis, while also furthering her education and career. Although previously emotional over leaving Penn State and her house, Duddy seems to have settled down in her new home.

Sharing an assortment of pics, Duddy made sure to cover every aspect of her new routine. This includes a few outings, along with a few snaps of her at the gym.

Apparently, Gia also took to posting twice a day, something she had previously refrained from doing.:

"two posts in one day? call me crazy".

Will Levis didn't appear in any of Duddy's recent stories. She did, however, attend a Tennessee Titans' preseason game.

Will Levis has continued to support Gia Duddy's growth

Ever since the draft, Levis and Duddy have been in the spotlight for the latter's viral clip. With increasing popularity on social media, Duddy has become an inseparable part of the Titans rookie's life.

Although changes can be difficult, the couple has moved forward.

Gia Duddy at a Titans preseason game

Duddy's social media traction recently landed her a Burger King deal. Will Levis, aware of the jump, was proud of his partner.

"It's crazy," Levis said. "The one positive thing that me and my family took away from draft night is just the attention on social media that my sisters and girlfriend got. So, that was good. ... She just signed a Burger King deal."

In fact, Duddy's followers doubled instantly.

"It's crazy. I was like, 'You're paying for lunch,'' Levis said. "Her followers doubled on draft night, and I was like, 'I need a cut of this.' One of (my lowest days was like) her coming-out party."

Considering her consistency on social media and supporting Levis as he begins his NFL career, we can expect Duddy to show up for many home games in Tennessee.