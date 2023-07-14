The image etched into the minds of fans was Will Levis during draft night.

The Titans' new quarterback entered the event coming off a surge of hype. However, it turned out that the rise in draft stock was all smoke, as it quickly became apparent that Levis wasn't going to be picked immediately.

As the first night wore on, it began to take a toll on the quarterback as cameras continued to cut to his stressed look.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Levis felt the floor evaporate underneath him, his girlfriend Gia Duddy saw her social media career reach a new level. On The Mid Show, the quarterback traced Duddy's new Burger King deal to that night. Here's how he put it:

"It's crazy. The one positive thing that me and my family took away from draft night is just the attention on social media that my sisters and girlfriend got. So that was good... She just signed a Burger King deal."

The Mid Show @StoolMidShow Will Levis’ girlfriend just signed a deal with Burger King

He continued, explaining that Duddy's followers doubled as Levis saw his stock drop:

"It's crazy. I was like, 'you're paying for lunch...' Her followers doubled on draft night, and I was like, 'I need a cut of this.' One of [my lowest days was like] her coming out party."

At the time of writing, Duddy is knocking on the door of 500,000 TikTok followers.

According to her TikTok page, she regularly posts content that eclipses that number of views. Put simply, fans are continuing to take notice in addition to Burger King.

In comparison, the NFL quarterback has about 160,000 followers on the same social media platform.

Nevertheless, seemingly most of his recent content has eclipsed that number in terms of views. For example, his second most recent post is sitting at over 800,000 views, and just a few posts before that, he earned 3.3 million views for one TikTok post.

Will Levis enters 2023 season with mountain-sized chip on his shoulder

Titans rookie at 2023 NFL Combine

Many credit Tom Brady's slide for giving the quarterback the motivation to put on upwards of a dozen Super Bowl appearances.

While Levis didn't fall to the sixth round, many would argue that getting built up ahead of draft night only to get skipped could be similarly frustrating.

As such, it will be up to the quarterback to prove the entire league wrong for declining to take him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

As it stands, he'll first have to prove to the Titans they made the right choice by supplanting Malik Willis and Ryan Tannehill.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit The Mid Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault