Gia Duddy is making it clear that she is more than just Will Levis' girlfriend. The Tennessee Titans' quarterback's partner took on the social media trolls who said that she cannot rely on her boyfriend and needs to get a job.

Quoting a particular user on her TikTok page, she highlighted that they said,

"I can't rely just on my bf and have to get a job."

She had an appropriate response to that on her video, expressing her incredulity and saying,

"This is so sick and f**king twisted!"

Not the first time Gia Duddy has clapped back trolls who ascribe her success to Will Levis

Gia Duddy has never been not confident and willing to take on trolls who accuse of her of benefiting purely from her boyfriend's notoriety. She has taken various routes to clap back. While in the most recent example she was more direct, other tiems she has employed biting sarcasm.

When she was called a "gold digger" and just eating of Will Levis' success, she replied to the pejorative saying,

“I’m so happy you guys caught onto this, like, I didn’t obviously want to come out and say, ‘Yeah, I’m a gold digger,’ but I’m really happy you guys are intuitive and you can understand that.”

Saying it while nonchalantly sipping coffee gave viewers a pretty good idea of what she thought about such comments.

Her responses are perfectly tailored and reflect the reality of the situation currently. While there is no doubt that she came to the attention of NFL fans after attending the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft with Will Levis, she has more than held her own over him.

Will Levis was selected in the second round by the Tennessee Titans and so far has not played a single down of professional football. He is not expected to be the immediate starter either, sitting behind Ryan Tannehill going into the season. He is even expected to battle with Malik Willis for the second spot on the depth chart.

In the meantime, Gia Duddy has expanded her presence on social media manifold since her first exposure. She has also graduated from Penn State, which opens a lot more doors for her and she can indenpendently pursue those without any help from her boyfriend.

While Will Levis has not commented on these matters as he focuses on the upcoming NFL season, it does not look like he is required. Gia Duddy is the woman in the arena, who can take on any trolls single-handed.

