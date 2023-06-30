Gia Duddy, Will Levis' girlfriend, is a well-known TikTok influencer and the 2023 NFL Draft solidified that even more. With her appearance in the draft night broadcast, her notoriety continued to skyrocket.

It appears, any post of hers on TikTok, despite the subject, will always surround the Tennessee Titans' rookie quarterback. In one of her most recent TikTok videos, the recent Penn State graduate commented on bruises she is constantly finding on her body.

She said in the TikTok that after a night out, she will find them days later and doesn't know how she got them. In her caption, she said even if she spends hours sitting at a bar stool, she will still find the bruises.

"I don't know about you but, one of my personal favorite hobbies is finding bruises all over my body days after I go out. I never remember this stuff happening either, which is why I have a theory that women are allergic to alcohol which why we bruise. You heard it here first."

The comments section of the video went crazy. With some saying she cannot be allergic to alcohol, as she claimed in the post. Others even went as far as to blame Levis for it. Which is a serious allegation.

And, in true social media fashion, some just wanted to comment on her hair and her headphones being on the wrong way:

QB Will Levis is the only Titans rookie without a contract

The 2023 NFL season is quickly approaching and teams will report to training camp in less than a month. This means the deadline for NFL rookies to sign their contracts is also approaching.

Levis remains unsigned as of June 30, 2023. While that does not indicate he won't sign, it's just an interesting turn of events. Levis was expected to be drafted in the first round, but suddenly fell off on the first day of the draft.

Greg Arias @GregAriasSports

si.com/nfl/titans/new… #Titans Will Levis is not alone, as there are 14 other second-round picks who also have not signed their rookie deals per report by @HBalzer721 #Titans Will Levis is not alone, as there are 14 other second-round picks who also have not signed their rookie deals per report by @HBalzer721 si.com/nfl/titans/new…

He was then selected by Tennessee Titans with the second overall pick in the second round. At the time, it was predicted he would get a contract about $20 million lower than if he had been drafted on day one.

Remaining unsigned could indicate the rookie quarterback is trying to get back some of the money he hypothetically lost.

There are a total of 14 NFL rookies yet to be signed. Another was his former Penn State teammate, Joey Porter Jr., who was drafted just one pick ahead of him.

