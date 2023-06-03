When does the NFL regular season start? Breaking down the Week 1 schedule for 2023

The 2023 NFL regular season would last 18 weeks and have 272 games. It will begin on September 7 in Kansas City and end on January 7.

The league's championship contest, Super Bowl LVIII, will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on February 11, following the commencement of the postseason games on January 13.

Every side is scheduled to play 17 regular-season games and three preseason matches in the 2023 NFL schedule, which is the case for the third year in a row.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thursday, September 7, the last Super Bowl winner Kansas City Chiefs, play host to the Detroit Lions in the NFL's traditional primetime opening game.

Additionally, five NFL games will be played abroad in 2023 as part of the league's continued globalization. Germany received two games, while the UK received three. All are regular-season contests that occur before the postseason in around the first half of the season.

When will the preseason games start?

The Hall of Fame Game on Friday, August 4, will serve as the opening preseason contest of the 2023 NFL campaign. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game was originally played in 1962, the year before Canton, Ohio, was made the official location of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Lexi @lexiosborne We are Jaye Howard days away from NFL kickoff! #96days We are Jaye Howard days away from NFL kickoff! #96days 🏈 https://t.co/i5iHgEVcml

NFL Week 1 complete schedule

Let's look at the Week 1 schedule for the first week before we begin to consider probable postseason and Super Bowl competing clubs.

Thursday Night Football

Kansas City vs. Detroit Lions

September 7

8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans

1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers

1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals

1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

4:25 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

4:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

4:25 p.m. ET

New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

4:25 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday Night Football

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

8:20 p.m. ET

Monday Night Football

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

8:15 p.m. ET

September 11

Poll : 0 votes