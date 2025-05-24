Giants' $36,000,000 star predicted to give Jaxson Dart "deep threat" option in Brian Daboll's offense: Report

Darius Slayton appeared set to leave the New York Giants coming into this offseason, but the organization decided to re-sign the seasoned wide receiver to a three-year contract worth up to $36 million.

Ad

Malik Nabers is anticipated to remain the Giants's top wide receiver in 2025 after a successful 2024 season. Slayton is still expected to play a significant part in the team's offensive scheme this season, though, per a recent article by Aaron Schatz of ESPN discussing the "most underrated NFL players at every position.”

Schatz also believes Darius Slayton is the NFL's most underrated wide receiver.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Advanced metrics support the move since Slayton has had a positive receiving DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) for three straight seasons," Schatz wrote. "And it's not like he has done that while working with any of the NFL's best quarterbacks."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Additionally, the ESPN analyst said that Slayton can be a "deep threat" option for the New York rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart or veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

"With Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and/or Jaxson Dart under center in 2025, Slayton should continue to work as a deep threat opposite Nabers. He'll probably put up another quietly productive and surprisingly efficient season," Aaron Schatz added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Darius Slayton will be looking to have a breakout year with better quarterback play in 2025

Darius Slayton - one of the New York Giants's longest-serving players - was selected by the team in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. But the seasoned wide receiver hasn't put up particularly impressive stats during his career; he has never surpassed 800 receiving yards or caught 10 touchdown passes in a season.

Ad

Despite this, Slayton has been one of the Giants's most dependable weapons in the passing attack over his six years with the organization, finishing as the team's top receiver four times. Considering that he primarily had to cope with Daniel Jones's erratic quarterback play, this is even more impressive.

Darius Slayton was the unofficial WR1 in the team's offense for a long stretch before Malik Nabers joined in 2024. But he had a poor year in 2024, as most targets went to Nabers. Slayton only caught 39 passes for 573 yards and two touchdowns, representing the second-worst totals of his career.

Slayton might be poised for a breakthrough season this year since the arrival of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart is expected to create a more reliable and competent quarterback scenario.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.