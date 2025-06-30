Cam Heyward is widely considered one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. He has been named as a first-team All-Pro in four of his past eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This includes last year when he also earned his seventh Pro Bowl selection.

In addition to his impressive production, Heyward has also been praised for his incredible strength. New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. touched on this during an appearance on Good Morning Football.

He explained why he he credits Heyward with his "Welcome to the NFL" moment on a play during his rookie season last year.

"He's in the middle, obviously. He's a big dude, you can't miss him. I'm, doing my inside zone and I'm thinking the gap is there," recalled Tracy. "If you're a running back, you understand that like the hole is there, until it's not. So Cam Heyward, he's two-gapping, so he's making it look like it's there, and I try to hit it in there, and this man hit me so hard.

"He hit me so hard to where I hit my head on the ground and I just kind of had to lay there for a little bit. I needed a moment just to catch my breath and to understand, 'Yeah, I'm in the NFL. They're just a little different."

The play that the $4,306,352 (per Over the Cap) running back is referring occurred in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season in a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. He made it about halfway through his rookie season before Heyward made him realize that NFL players are on a different level to those in college football.

Cam Heyward welcomed another rookie to the NFL last year

Cam Heyward

Tyrone Tracy Jr. was not the only rookie last season thata received their "Welcome to the NFL" moment via Cam Heyward. Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson told Maxx Crosby on The Rush podcast that he credits the Steelers' defensive lineman with that moment.

Powers-Johnson explained that Heyward beat him on a play and recorded a sack, but the rookie mostly blamed himself for improper blocking technique in the specific situation.

Powers-Johnson also said that he would love to get another shot at Heyward, who is returning to the Steelers for the 2025 NFL season. The two teams are not scheduled to play, but could potentially meet in the playoffs.

