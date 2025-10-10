  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 10, 2025 14:21 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Giants' $8,185,166 star debuts new nickname for Jaxson Dart after statement win vs. Eagles on TNF - Source: Imagn

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart put on a show in the New York Giants’ 34-17 win at MetLife Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Despite missing his top two targets, Darius Slayton and Malik Nabers, Dart amassed 195 passing yards, 60 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the reigning Super Bowl champions. He successfully proved that excellent quarterback play can fill in gaps and improve an offense, even though support systems are still crucial.

Fans naturally took notice of Dart's outstanding performance, but several of his teammates, such as receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, were highly impressed as well.

Speaking to reporters following the Thursday night game, Robinson, who is in the final year of his $8.1 million rookie contract, said he has a playful nickname for Dart that perfectly captures his style of play.

Robinson remarked that Dart's flair, which includes his ability to roll, dance away from opponents and fire passes to the sideline, reminds him of former NFL star Michael Vick, one of the most exciting dual-threat quarterbacks in league history. As a result, Robinson has given the quarterback the nickname "Vanilla Vick.”

"I call him Vanilla Vick," Robinson said. "He was running around, bobbing, and weaving past everybody. I was like, 'Bro, what are you doing out there?' And he made a play out of it.
"He keeps every play alive, and no play is dead with him back there.”
Dart's energy, agility, toughness and general playmaking skills seem to be gaining him the respect of his teammates quickly.

Jaxson Dart writes his name in NFL history books after latest performance vs. Eagles

Jaxson Dart is the third quarterback in NFL history to carry for at least 50 yards in each of his first three starts, with only Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson having done so before him.

He has also led the Giants' offense to a touchdown on their first drive in each of his three starts at quarterback — something no Giants offense has done since the 2009 campaign.

Another statistic that underscores the rookie quarterback's exceptional performance is that he led the Giants offense to score 13 points in the first quarter on Thursday, marking the first time in 81 games, since 2020, that the team has exceeded seven points in the first quarter.

Dart has amassed 508 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season. In addition, he has two touchdowns on the ground and 167 rushing yards. He will be one of the favorites to earn NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year if he can continue to show promise and eventually help the Giants overcome their current 2-4 deficit to make a postseason run.

