  Giants' Abdul Carter backs big payday for Micah Parsons following Cowboys LB's praise

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 11, 2025 15:15 GMT
Giants
Giants' Abdul Carter backs big payday for Micah Parsons following Cowboys LB's praise (image credits: getty)

The contract dispute between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons has been one of the biggest talking points of the offseason. There has been a lot of criticism directed at the organization for failing to secure its best defensive player to a long-term contract.

New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter openly supported his fellow Penn State product in his pursuit of a new deal with the Cowboys.

“My brudda🦾 can’t wait to see you get paid what you EARNED!! @MicahhParsons11,” Carter tweeted on Sunday.

This comes after Parsons praised Carter for his excellent preseason debut, saying that he will have a bright career in the NFL.

Carter, who was selected by the Giants at No. 3 in April, showed a lot of potential in limited playing time against the Buffalo Bills. He played well versus seasoned offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, producing three quarterback pressures from three pass rush attempts.

The four-time Pro Bowler confidently predicted that Carter would grow into the league's top pass rusher.

“They asked me if Abdul could be another great! I told them he could be the best one!” Parsons tweeted on Sunday.

Parsons has continued to show up to Dallas' training camp. However, he hasn't participated in any drills as he is still awaiting a contract proposal that would likely make him the NFL's highest-paid defensive player.

The pass rusher also made a trade demand, but it could be considered a negotiation ploy than a real desire to be moved.

Before Carter, Parsons’ teammate, CeeDee Lamb, as well as some ex-NFL players, called the Cowboys out.

“Just pay the man what you owe em. No need for the extracurricular,” Lamb tweeted on Aug. 2.

It will be interesting to see if Parsons and Dallas would reach a middle ground before the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys are still not progressing on contract talks

There is no resolution "in sight" regarding Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys contract negotiations, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter said on Monday that the team has yet to take any action to resolve the dispute.

"No deal in sight,” Schefter said, via "Get Up." “If there's no deal in sight, what's going to happen? Is Micah going to play in the opener?”
Parsons' chances of playing for the Cowboys in the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles are becoming increasingly slim.

Although Dallas has maintained that it has no intentions of trading Parsons, their relationship is likely becoming more strained.

Parsons has played a significant role in the Cowboys' defense over the last four seasons. He played in 13 games in 2024 and registered 43 total tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.

