In Week 5 of last year, the New York Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22 in London to ensure their best start since 2009. But their on-field performance was not the biggest highlight of the game for some.

Instead, it was this sideline video of cornerback Darnay Holmes receiving a "massage" from a trainer while his pants were partially down, exposing his buttocks:

And speaking on the 2nd Wind Podcast recently, he recounted how it came to be:

“Let me make my a– international. “I knew I had a thigh bruise. Once it gets stiff, it’s over with. Your day’s over with. So I’m like ‘I can’t let it get stiff, man, it’s two-minute.’ I’m like, ‘Hey, J [the trainer], I need you to rub on my thigh. But I know this can go south — let’s go to the tent.’ He’s like ‘Nah, y’all ’bout to hit the field, man... I’m like, ‘It is what it is at this point. Bet.'"

After the win, Holmes was asked about the moment by certain higher-ups within the organization:

“We win the game, we celebrating, we on the plane … Our GM [Joe Schoen] and owner [John Mara] come up to me like ‘So that’s how you get it down?’”

Analyzing Darnay Holmes' chances of remaining a New York Giant in 2023

Ever since he recorded 120 tackles (88 solo), eight interceptions, and two touchdowns in UCLA, the 110th-picked Darnay Holmes has been mostly invisible with the New York Giants. So far, he has had just two interceptions, 97 tackles (72 solo), 15 pass deflections, four quarterback hits, and a forced fumble and fumble recovery each, heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

According to Sports Illustrated, he is the only Giant eligible for a pay raise. As he played 38.4 percent of the team's defensive snaps over his first three years, he can receive a Level 1 raise, which is attained at 35 percent of a team's snaps, in accordance with the Proven Performance Escalator. This entitles him to $2.94 million in 2023.

Holmes' primary competitors for the starting job are Cordale Flott, who was responsible for a crucial pass deflection on a 3rd-and-8 that proved to be the Minnesota Vikings' penultimate snap in their Wild Card matchup; and Aaron Robinson, who is looking to improve after two injury-plagued seasons to begin his career.

