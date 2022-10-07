“It’s like owning a python” – Giants DC compares Aaron Rodgers to a snake ahead of London showdown

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers may not be putting up the same stats that they are accustomed to. But that doesn't mean that anyone should show up ill prepared to face them. That is the mindset New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is taking as they prepare to face the Packers in London this Sunday.

Martindale believes that Rodgers' career low stat of just 7.2 yards per completion doesn't mean that he still isn't playing at the highest level. He compared the danger of facing a Rodgers led offense to owning a python:

“It’s like owning a python and saying, ‘Don’t worry about it, he won’t bite.' Aaron Rodgers is Aaron Rodgers. To me, there’s no difference. I think that he’s just as effective today as he was 5-6 years ago. He’s playing at a top level.”

Martindale believes that the reigning NFL MVP is still as effective of a quarterback as he was five years ago. Rodgers shouldn't be overlooked simply because of how his offense has played this season.

He has had seven turnovers through the first four weeks of the season. The Green Bay Packers have scored an average of 18.8 points per game, which ranks them 21st in the National Football League.

Aaron Rodgers believes the Packers need to adapt to succeed

Aaron Rodgers has not been shy about Green Bay needing to make changes if they are going to find success this season. The issues with the offense date back to training camp when the veteran quarterback called out his rookie wide receivers for not making plays.

Whether it's the absence of wide receiver Davante Adams or the offensive play calling, the quarterback is seeing a dip in his numbers. Seven yards per completion and scoring on average less than 20 points per game isn't the type of performance Rodgers is used to.

While speaking to reporters in London, Rodgers said that he needs to "air the ball" out more. Saying that he planned to speak to head coach Matt LaFleur about the game plan.

"Hell yeah, of course. When he gets a little bit of rest and will be in a better mood, we'll talk about airing it out a little bit more."

He then said that the Green Bay Packers need to put together four complete quarters. He hopes that the stadium will be full of Packers fans this Sunday as he plays his first game across the pond:

"We've had halves of certain games where we've really played well and the other half has usually been pretty bad. We've got to try to put together four quarters and put on a show for the fans in the stadium. Hopefully it will be predominately green and gold."

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants will play at 9:30AM EST on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With both teams 3-1, this should be a real spectacle.

