Giants exploring trade to land Titans’ No. 1 pick, eyeing Cam Ward: Report

According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the New York Giants have consistently tried to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for Cam Ward.

On NFL Network's "The Insiders" on Friday, Wolfe said,

"There (are) still teams trying to knock on their door. ... One of those teams, the New York Giants, has been consistent throughout the process. I saw their general manager, Joe Schoen, talking with (Titans GM Mike) Borgonzi at The Breakers at West Palm. Having one of those conversations that he had, again, at the (Miami) pro day."

Cam Ward has garnered substantial praise from college coaches during his time at Miami. One longtime ACC head coach told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman:

"His good is really, really good. But he is really loose with the ball — as a runner when he scrambles, that ball is out there, and he takes a lot of chances throwing it."

However, the path to acquiring Ward faces significant obstacles. The Titans reportedly aren't eager to trade the top pick and would be content selecting Ward themselves.

Additionally, the cost of such a trade appears prohibitive, with some reports suggesting Tennessee might demand two first-round picks and additional assets. Other reports indicate the price could be as high as three first-round selections.

Are Giants bracing for Cam Ward disappointment?

Despite the Giants' continued dialogue with the Titans, the odds of landing Cam Ward appear increasingly slim. According to Fox Sports, the Giants are "growing convinced they won't be able to trade up for Ward" and "expect to leave the draft without either Ward or Shedeur Sanders."

Reports also suggest that the Cleveland Browns may select Sanders with the No. 2 pick, leaving New York potentially empty-handed regarding the top quarterback prospects. This position reflects a remarkable shift from earlier expectations when the Giants were considered frontrunners to acquire the No. 1 pick.

The Giants' quarterback pursuit extends beyond the draft. They've signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to one-year contracts this offseason. This was after failed attempts to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams and free agent Aaron Rodgers, who appears headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Giants miss out on Ward and Sanders, they still have options in the quarterback class. Other notable prospects include Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Ohio State's Will Howard, and Texas' Quinn Ewers. Alternatively, they could use their No. 3 pick on another position of need and address quarterback later in the draft.

