The New York Giants played against the Dallas Cowboys in what was called one of the most brutal blowouts in franchise history. There were many factors that contributed to the loss, but fans on Instagram think that it was because of the Cavinder twins that their favorite team lost against the Cowboys.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are former basketball players from the University of Miami. The two played as guards but chose to walk away from college basketball despite having another year of NCAA eligibility remaining. They instead went the business route, became social media influencers, and scored a stint in the WWE.

Recently, the sisters were seen taking over New York City. They uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram, showing off their travels. Many pictures were from the Giants vs. Cowboys game, over which they got trolled by fans.

Image Credit: The Cavinder Twins' Post

Many fans pointed out that the twins had been seen wearing the Cowboys jersey before.

What went wrong for the Giants against the Cowboys?

New York fans were hopeful following a productive offseason. However, their expectations fell through after their 40-0 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. The initial offensive drive by the team displayed their potential for moving the ball effectively. However, the drive was marred by costly errors and penalties, squandering several scoring opportunities.

Unfortunately, the New York Jets' offensive line faced considerable challenges in providing adequate protection for the quarterback, leading to numerous sacks and disrupted plays. It's evident that significant improvements in this area are imperative to bolster the team's offensive performance.

On the defensive front, the Giants exhibited moments of brilliance, including generating turnovers and making impactful plays. Nonetheless, they also showed vulnerability to big plays executed by the Cowboys' offense. This underscores the essential need for consistency and enhanced execution in their defensive ranks.