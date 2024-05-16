  • NFL
  • Giants fans divided over 'Century Red' uniform for team's 100th Season: "These are hideous" "I think this is awesome"

Giants fans divided over 'Century Red' uniform for team's 100th Season: "These are hideous" "I think this is awesome"

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 16, 2024 17:42 GMT
Giants
Giants fans divided over 'Century Red' uniform for team's 100th Season

The New York Giants are celebrating an impressive landmark in their franchise's history ahead of the 2024 NFL season. This will mark their 100th season playing professional football, which is a rare honor across the league. They have also announced that they will be doing several special promotions in order to highlight this accomplishment.

One of the ways that the Giants will honor hitting the century mark in their franchise's histoy is by wearing new throwback jerseys. They are calling the new fits their "Century Red" commemorative uniforms, which they will apparently wear approximately twice during the course of the 2024 NFL season.

While their goal seems to be to celebrate the incredible history of the storied franchise, some fans took major issue with the new uniforms.

"These are hideous," said another.
"That sh*t is trash," stated another.

Other fans supported the throwback look:

"Being a fan of vintage uniforms, I think this is awesome," posted another.
"Just need a new quarterback to go along with the new uniforms and we'll be all set," replied another.

Throwbacks and alternate uniforms have increasingly become a trend across the NFL as teams rarely wear the same uniforms for the entirety of any season anymore. In the Giants' case this year, they are honoring their look from nearly 100 years ago, long before the NFL merged with the AFL to create the modern version of the league.

Giants' new look in 2024 NFL season

Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers

In addition to debuting new uniforms for a couple of games during the 2024 NFL season to commemorate their 100th season, the New York Giants will also be featuring a new look to their roster. After many rumors that they could be looking to move on from Daniel Jones during the offseason, it appears that they will stick wih him, but with a different supporting cast.

Most notably, Saquon Barkley departed druing the free agency period, which could significantly change their gameplan. Barkley had been the workhorse of their offense, and while Devin Singletary is a solid running back, he isn't the same type of game-breaker.

This could result in a new offensive philosophy for Brian Daboll's squad that may be more centered aroud their passing game. A healthy Daniel Jones won a playoff game just two years ago, so they could be putting their faith in their quarterback. Further suggesting this strategy is that they used the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Malik Nabers, one of the top wide receiver prospects this year.

