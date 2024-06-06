  • NFL
  Giants fans hype up Malik Nabers as rookie WR makes sensational catch during minicamp - "Dear God, it's beautiful"

Giants fans hype up Malik Nabers as rookie WR makes sensational catch during minicamp - "Dear God, it’s beautiful"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 06, 2024 18:44 GMT
Malik Nabers makes a monstrous catch during minicamp
Malik Nabers makes a monstrous catch during minicamp

Malik Nabers is the newest piece of the New York Giants' offensive arsenal, and he's already making a very strong first impression towards fans.

On Thursday's minicamp, the rookie wide receiver, selected sixth overall in the 2024 Draft, caught this catch from quarterback Drew Lock while being covered by cornerback (and 2021 LSU teammate) Cordale Flott.

He then celebrated with his fellow wideout Jalin Hyatt and running back Eric Gray, among others:

also-read-trending Trending

Fans were very impressed at the intelligence and athleticism shown:

More of the praise can be seen below:

"I’m hard", one fan said.
"YES!!!!!!!" another exclaimed.
"INJECT IT INTO MY VEINS", yet another's demand went.

Malik Nabers receives praise from assistant coach, analyst

It has been a while since the New York Giants had a highly hyped monstrously productive superstar wide receiver. The last time it happened was with Odell Beckham Jr., who entered the national consciousness both for his receiving ability and his unique look.

And if certain people are asked, Malik Nabers could be the three-time Pro Bowler's spiritual successor. In his list of top eight Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates, CBS' Chris Trapasso recently wrote:

"Nabers can be the central reason the Giants aerial attack transforms in 2024. ... His supreme YAC gifts can elevate lesser quarterbacking, turning easy, high-percentage throws into large gains; and those plays are easily traceable to the receiver doing the heavy lifting.
"(He) is a serious vertical threat. He tracks the ball like an All-Star center fielder. If the Giants suddenly become dynamic through the air, Nabers will likely be the main cause."

Another person who's impressed is wide receivers coach Mike Groh. Speaking during Tuesday's minicamp, he called Malik Nabers "a five-tool player" who has been adapting very well to the big leagues:

“There’s a lot to learn, and he’s doing a great job of not only being a pro when he is in the building but taking the stuff that we give him to study every night so that he is prepared when he comes in the next day to do what we’re asking him to do.
“He’s got the ability to win in the short game, the intermediate game, and long. He’s dynamic with the football in his hands. He can play inside and outside. So we’re excited about the things we’ll be able to do with him.”

The Giants' minicamp ends on Friday, June 7.

