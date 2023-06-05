Daniel Jones put together the best year of his entire career so far during the 2022 NFL season. He helped the New York Giants make an appearance in the NFL playoffs and advance to the second round.

He also improved statistically in just about every category in his first year with new head coach Brian Daboll.

While Jones' breakout season earned him a new long-term contract to remain in New York, Giants fans want more than that for their quarterback.

Some are hoping his massive improvements also translate to the upcoming Madden 24 video game. The popular franchise by EA Sports rates players in the game according to their recent successes or failures on the real football field.

Here's what some Giants fans had to say on Reddit about Daniel Jones' potential Madden 24 rating:

The most recent update in the previous Madden 23 version of the game currently has Daniel Jones with a 75 overall rating. Many Giants fans believe he deserves to be much higher than that, with several stating he should at least exceed 80 overall.

Jones set new career highs during the 2022 NFL season in many different categories, including passing yards, completion percentage, and passer rating.

Probably most impressive about Jones' breakout year were his elite rushing numbers. He recorded a massive 708 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He also did all of this with one of the weakest groups of wide receivers and tight ends in the entire NFL, including lacking a true number-one target in their passing game.

Regardless of what Rating Jones receives in Madden 24, his expectations for the 2023 NFL season are higher than ever. While his offense will receive a boost after landing Darren Waller, Parris Campbell, and Jalin Hyatt during the offseason, the Giants must secure their running back position.

Saquon Barkley's contract standoff could throw Daniel Jones' offense into disarray

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley, like Daniel Jones, entered the 2023 NFL offseason seeking a long-term contract extension with the New York Giants.

While Jones received a four-year deal, the Giants decided to place their franchise tag on Barkley. It's unclear at this point if the superstar running back will even show up to play for the Giants without a new contract.

Losing Barkley this year would be a major problem for the Giants. He was heavily featured in their offense last year, recording 352 touches for 1,650 yards and ten touchdowns. He led the entire team in all three categories by a wide margin.

It would be extremely difficult to replace his production this year, especially considering the lack of proven running backs on their roster.

The Giants' offense will lose much of its established identity if they can't come to some sort of agreement with Saquon Barkley. If they don't, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see the entire offensive unit take a step backward this year, including Daniel Jones.

