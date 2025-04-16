Giants GM downplays need for franchise QB amid Shedeur Sanders hoopla

The New York Giants will travel to Colorado tomorrow to watch Shedeur Sanders for one more private workout as they evaluate potential prospects for the No. 3 pick.

Heading into this offseason, the Giants needed to upgrade at the quarterback position, and they have. They signed both veteran free-agent QBs Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. While they may not be long-term solutions at quarterback for the Giants, they've upgraded from their QB room a season ago, which featured Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito.

Despite not having a young, franchise quarterback, it seems as if the Giants may not take a QB such as Sanders with the third pick. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Giants general manager Joe Schoen said the team has done enough this offseason to not be in a mandatory position to select a quarterback at No. 3.

"With the signing of those two players, I think we put ourselves in position where I don't think that's mandatory or something that we're, you know, our feet to the fire we have to do, you know?" Schoen said. "I think the two guys we've signed have played a lot of ball.

"They've got a lot of skins on the wall, and I do think we've upgraded that room compared to where it was a year ago. I like the two guys that we have and Tommy's still in there, he's won games for us too and he's still developing. We're happy with the make up of the room right now."

Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter seems to be the pick at No. 3 for the New York Giants

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 07 Big Ten Championship Game - Penn State vs Oregon - Source: Getty

Early this week, news reports surfaced that the New York Giants would fly to Colorado to see Shedeur Sanders in a private workout. This led to some believing that the Giants could possibly use their pick on Sanders.

However, sportsbooks aren't confident in the Giants selecting Sanders at pick No. 3.

Per BetMGM, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is the favorite to go the Giants with -250 odds. Travis Hunter (+275) has better odds of being drafted by the Giants than Sanders at +500.

Anything can happen, as the NFL draft holds a ton of surprises. Who do you think the Giants will draft with the third pick?

