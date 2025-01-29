Giants GM Joe Schoen breaks down NFL 2025 Draft plan as team lands No. 3 pick

The New York Giants are in a difficult position as they finished with one of the worst records in the sport last season (3-14, 16th in the NFC). However, the team has decided to retain both general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll.

When the team secured a Week 17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, they lost control of the first-overall pick and wrapped up the season with the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft. On Tuesday, while at the Senior Bowl, general manager Joe Schoen said that the Giants are ready for anything and everything.

"We're going to be open to anything. We're in a good position sitting at three with the players that are available. By process of elimination, we know we're going to get a good player," he said (via NBC Sports). "Regardless of what happens the next couple of months, we know there's going to be a really good player there."

They may not be in control of getting one of the top two quarterbacks in Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders but there are a lot of quality talents towards the top of draft class. There is still a lot to unfold before the draft happens in April as free agency could start to give an indication of what position or players the New York Giants are targeting.

Schoen also did not rule out the possibility of trading down in the draft to acquire more picks so that is another thing that could happen as well.

Analyzing New York Giants' biggest needs ahead of the new season

The New York Giants' biggest need is plain and simple: getting a quarterback. Last season, they released Daniel Jones towards the end of the year and had both Drew Lock and Tommy Devito start games, showcasing that they need to get someone to build the franchise around.

The quarterback class in the 2025 NFL draft is not as strong as past year's classes but there are still some strong names. There are also going to be names like Sam Darnold potentially in free agency that the New York Giants can sign.

Another major need is the cornerback position as the Giants need secondary help. Guys like Will Johnson or Travis Hunter stand out and can help strengthen the secondary. The importance of secondary help was highlighted by the impact Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean made for the Eagles right away this season.

This New York Giants team has a lot of holes and they need to figure out answers at some key positions.

