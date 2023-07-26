Saquon Barkley entered the 2023 NFL offseason seeking a long-term contract with the New York Giants. They declined to give him what he was looking for, instead placing the franchise tag on their superstar running back.

Frustrated with the team's decision and failed negotiations, Barkley skipped the beginning of training camp and threatened to sit out the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

The feud between the two sides appears to be over, at least for now, after they agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $11 million. According to NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano, Giants general manager Joe Schoen is "ecstatic" to have Saquon Barkley back with the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joe Schoen spoke to reporters on Wednesday and had several comments about the contract negotiations:

“We came to a landing spot, they came to a landing spot, and we weren’t able to bridge the gap. And that’s ok.

“We’re a better team with Saquon here.”

“We never had a conversation about trading Saquon. Never.

“We tried. They tried. I’m at peace with that.”

Ralph Vacchiano @RalphVacchiano



On the long-term contract talks, he said: “We came to a landing spot, they came to a landing spot and we weren’t able to bridge the gap. And that’s ok.” Giants GM Joe Schoen said he’s “ecstatic” RB Saquon Barkley is in camp.On the long-term contract talks, he said: “We came to a landing spot, they came to a landing spot and we weren’t able to bridge the gap. And that’s ok.” pic.twitter.com/xdV0b2PAA1

Joe Schoen claimed that the two sides did everything they could to come to an agreement on a long-term deal, but unfortunately failed to meet in the middle. While Saquon Barkley was involved in trade rumors following failed negotiations, Joe Schoen claimed they never considered trading him.

Barkley was one of three running backs during the 2023 NFL offseason to initially receive the franchise tag. While Tony Pollard officially signed his tender with the Dallas Cowboys, Josh Jacobs has yet to do so with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The franchise tag is worth $10.091 million for running backs this year, so Barkley's new deal gives him just a slight raise.

The biggest issue with Saquon Barkley's new contract

Saquon Barkley

Besides the minimal raise to Saquon Barkley's salary for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, a much bigger issue can be found in his new one-year contract. He failed to receive a franchise tag clause in his current deal, setting him up for another frustrating situation next year.

The New York Giants will be able to place the franchise tag on him once again next offseason if they choose to do so.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter While Saquon Barkley did get $1 million worth of incentives added to his deal, Saquon Barkley did not get a “no franchise tag” clause, meaning the Giants can tag him again after this season, per source. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

With the current running back climate in the NFL in relation to long-term contracts, it seems likely that the Giants tag Barkley again next year. This frustrating negotiation is simply put on pause for the short term, but seems long from concluded.