Giants GM Joe Schoen declines replicating $330,000,000 QB regret for Jaxson Dart in 2025 NFL season

The selection of Jaxson Dart by the New York Giants gave a new franchise quarterback for Joe Schoen's team. However, the plan does not involve Dart playing soon: the general manager wants him to develop his potential.
Schoen appeared on SiriusXM to discuss the moves made by New York in the 2025 draft. Moving up for Dart brought hope due to his status as a first-round QB, but Schoen, who was part of the Buffalo Bills when Josh Allen was drafted, explained why the plan will be different:
"Daboll came out and said it on Friday, Russell is the starter, and we've been through this. We went through with Josh Allen. We had a little bit different quarterback room at the time, but he was going to sit his rookie year, and then, at halftime of the opening game, we're getting smoked by Baltimore. So we put him in and the rest is history.
So that plan didn't go as well, but we didn't have a Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston in the room. So again, Jaxson's going to come in, and he's got to learn the offense. There's a lot to learn."
Where is Jaxson Dart in the Giants' quarterback room after the 2025 NFL Draft?
The team completely rebuilt their quarterback room in 2025, with three new additions joining during the offseason. Apart from the former Ole Miss quarterback, Jaxson Dart, veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston also joined the team, while Tommy DeVito remains.
This is the current Giants' quarterback depth chart:
- QB1: Russell Wilson
- QB2: Jameis Winston
- QB3: Jaxson Dart
- QB4: Tommy DeVito
DeVito is unlikely to make the 53-man roster in August, but he's still expected to remain on the 90-man roster during training camp. Meanwhile, the rookie, is likely to have reps with the third team as acclimates to the NFL.
Russell Wilson signed with the Giants on a one-year deal, while Jameis Winston signed a two-year deal to also join the team. After the first round, Schoen was adamant that Wilson would be the starter for the season.
