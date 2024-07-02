  • NFL
  Giants GM Joe Schoen highlights why he was 'uncomfortable' during Hard Knocks



By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 02, 2024 13:34 GMT
NFL: Combine
Giants GM Joe Schoen highlights why he was 'uncomfortable' during Hard Knocks (IMAGN)

The New York Giants will be featured in a unique season of Hard Knocks. The Giants will be part of the off-season version as the first episode drops on Tuesday. NFL films have followed the Giants around for free agency and drafts to give fans more insight into what a front office looks like during the all-important off-season.

But, during filming, Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he was initially uncomfortable with all the cameras and microphones around him.

“It was a little uncomfortable at first,’’ Schoen said via The New York Post. “We were able to get used to the cameras being around. You’d be in your office and I’d look and it hadn’t moved yet today or we’d have a conversation with somebody and next thing you know you see the camera moving and zooming in on somebody.
“I think NFL Films does a great job, I think it’s going to be a good project but I never fully got comfortable with the cameras being around you the whole time.’’

New York was given final control over the edit, so nothing that Schoen and the Giants don't want out there won't be on the show. Failed negotiations or trades involving players' names likely won't be shown.

But the marquee event of the show will be the Giants selecting Malik Nabers sixth overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

During the filming, when New York head coach Brian Daboll wanted to talk to Joe Schoen privately, he played music on his phone so the show couldn't use it.

“Joe had the cameras in his office,’’ Daboll said. “I figured out pretty early on in the process I could bring my phone, put some music on, go into his office and they couldn’t play it without me listening to whatever music I was listening to, I’d be talking to Joe and I knew that part wouldn’t be on the show.
"So for me it was great. Those cameras were kind of everywhere but not as much in the coaching offices. It was great for Joe."

Who did the Giants sign in the offseason?

In the offseason, the New York Giants lost Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

However, among others, New York signed linebacker Brian Burns, tight end Jack Stoll, tight end Chris Manhertz, defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, running back Devin Singletary, quarterback Drew Lock, cornerback Jalen Mills, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and tight end Isaiah McKenzie.

Entering the 2024 season, the Giants are +400 to make the playoffs, according to DraftKings, which implies a 20 percent chance.

Edited by Krutik Jain
