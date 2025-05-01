Giants GM Joe Schoen makes feelings clear on Jaxson Dart's role in rookie season

The Giants' future starting quarterback will have to wait his turn before he can assume that role full-time. On NBC Sports Pro Football Talk Thursday, general manager Joe Schoen emphasized that Jaxson Dart's rookie campaign in 2025 would be about learning behind their current starter, Russell Wilson, and fellow veteran Jameis Winston.

“Jaxson's going to come in, he's got to learn the offense, there's a lot to learn, these NFL offenses are hard to grasp and pick up and then be able to go out and execute, so the ability for him to learn and sit behind two consummate pros already will be beneficial for him,” Schoen said.

The Giants traded up to select the quarterback from Ole Miss in the opening round with the 25th pick in the draft earlier this month. Dart was a First-team All-SEC player in his final college year, completing a career-high 69.3% of his passes while throwing for a career-high in passing yards (4,279) and touchdowns (29).

Wilson and Winston have been selected to a combined 11 Pro Bowls in their NFL careers, 10 of which were Wilson's, who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

While Schoen has made it clear who has the starter's role, Dart should be on standby just in case the team needs him. The Giants' GM said:

“His number's called, and he has to go out and execute.”

When Daniel Jones was benched last season, the Giants wished they had two veteran quarterbacks to back him up, since Tommy DeVito, Tim Boyle, and Drew Lock lacked experience.

"That plan didn't go as well, but we didn't have a Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston in the room," Schoen added.

DeVito is the only one of those three QBs still with the Giants.

Jameis Winston is the "best teammate": Jaxson Dart

For his part, Jaxson Dart doesn't seem to have any problem playing second or third-string quarterback for the Giants next season, instead, he seems thrilled about the idea of learning from Jameis Winston. On OutKick Wednesday, Dart said:

“I want to train with Jameis. I feel like he would be the best teammate. Because you hear everybody talk about him like he's super football intelligent, and I feel like he'd be a really good guy to learn from.”

The Giants have a lot of learning to do following a poor 3-14 season in 2024, and 2025 will most likely be a year for Dart to serve as an understudy to Wilson and Winston before the organization hopes he can eventually take over the reins.

