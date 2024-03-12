Saquon Barkley's move from the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles certainly raised eyebrows. It's not often that you see a player move within the division to a direct rival.

But the Giants made their bed by not extending Barkley last season, and now he is gone.

When the news broke, former Giants star Tiki Barber said jokingly that Barkley was "dead to him" because he joined the Eagles, their rivals.

Barkley responded by saying:

"LOL. Yep. You are the prime example of loyalty to a team."

Barber, who played all his career with the Giants, was prompted to talk about Barkley's response on WFAN Sports Radio and said:

“I like Saquon Barkley. By the way, saying 'dead to me' was basically tongue in cheek, but it is what it is. Get offended.”

It remains to be seen if Saquon Barkley will have a response to Barber once again or if he will let things go.

Saquon Barkley gives Eagles offense huge boost

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

The Eagles already had a decent rushing attack last season as Jalen Hurts and D'Andre Swift both sliced defenses up along the ground. But now a different beast is in the backfield.

With Barkley, the Eagles offense takes on a whole new look. At any time, he can hit a home run on the ground. In Kellen Moore's offense, he could also be an option as a pass-catcher (41 receiving, 280 yards and four TDs last season).

By moving to Philadelphia, Barkley did what was best for him after the Giants chose to extend Daniel Jones instead of him last offseason.