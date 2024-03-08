Tiki Barber has warned Saquon Barkley not to go to the Philadelphia Eagles even if he chooses to leave the New York Giants. The two NFC East divisional rivals have passionate fanbases, each of which hates the other team.

Tiki Barber represented the Giants as an all-purpose running back and knows all about it. He also understands the quandary of his modern successor in that position. Saquon Barkley wanted a mega contract last season after being the main offensive driver of the team and did not get it as the franchise chose to give a bumper contract to quarterback Daniel Jones instead. So, there is every chance that he seeks a better opportunity with a team that might want to give it to him.

Hence, Tiki Barber's suggestion to Saquon Barkley is that the latter should look at teams, other than the Eagles, that need a running back and could be competitive in the postseason. He mentioned the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers as possible destinations, saying

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The fact that say Quon would even contemplate going to play for that team in Philadelphia is insulting to his giant history and legacy. Go to Baltimore, go to Houston, go to LA Chargers, do not go to the Philadelphia Eagles."

Barber made the case that Barkley is loved by the New York fanbase and they would continue to do so even if he leaves them for another team. They will understand his reasons for wanting to get paid. But if the other franchise happens to be the one in Philadelphia, then the respect would vanish. The former Giants legend continued,

"Because if you do that appreciation and respect and reverence that we all have for you Saquon will be lost. It'll be gone... No matter what happens when he does in Philadelphia, we will hate it... you're gonna turn into one of those people that we hate and we don't want that."

Expand Tweet

Saquon Barkley should aim for Tiki Barber's fitness

Saquon Barkley has replaced Tiki Barber in the modern era as the one offensive tool the Giants can use in every down and situation. However, the former running back was durable and missed just six games in his career from 1997-2006. The incumbent has never had a season where he has featured in all the games since his rookie year.

Expand Tweet

If Saquon Barkley wants to get paid and respected in the NFL like Tiki Barber, that is one area he should focus on.