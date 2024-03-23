Giants HC Brian Daboll clears the air on Daniel Jones’ future amid rumors of injury history raising questions

Brian Daboll has come out and clarified rumors that Daniel Jones is about to be supplanted as the starting quarterback for the Giants. The head coach spoke to Tom Pelissero and confirmed that the quarterback will be the starter for New York, even though they have acquired Drew Lock.

The coach said,

"We're excited to have Drew, and he knows what his role is going to be. He's going to get a lot of reps this spring, he needs to learn our system, but again excited to get Daniel back, when he gets back he'll be the guy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daniel Jones is unlikely to be available for Week 1 of the upcoming season as he is still recovering from the ACL injury that curtailed his appearances last year. It was a sobering season for them as a year after Brian Daboll was named the Coach of the Year after making the playoffs and winning an elimination game, the Giants failed to finish with a winning record.

But the head coach believes that his quarterback is not the reason they regressed and looks to have him back as his starter.

Expand Tweet

Brian Daboll provides Daniel Jones update and opens up on Saquon Barkley's departure from the Giants

If the Giants have been in the news this offseason, it has been because Saquon Barkley chose to join divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in free agency. However, Brian Daboll does not hold that against him and acknowledged the reality of today's NFL, where players rareley spend their entire career in one place. He said,

"This is what it is every year in the NFL. You meet great people, whether it's coaches, players, staff members, and unfortunately everybody doesn't stick together the entire time, it's not what it was 30, 40 years ago.I've got a tremendous amount of respect for Saquon and all the players that went on to other places."

The Giants head coach wished him all the best but said that it does not apply when he is playing against them. Brian Daboll added,

"It's a special group when you're going through an NFL season, you've got to go through ups and downs. … Wish him all the best except when he is playing the Giants."

Expand Tweet

But if the Eagles have a great season and Daniel Jones struggles after coming back, one assumes the head coach will be considerably less charitable in his opinions. Now, it is up to the quarterback to make sure that he returns to prove the doubters wrong.