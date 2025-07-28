Giants HC Brian Daboll gets honest about naming Russell Wilson QB1 over Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll has shed some light on his decision to name Russell Wilson as the team's starting quarterback heading into 2025.Daboll was interviewed by Kay Adams on &quot;Up &amp; Adams,&quot; where he was asked about his decision selecting Wilson as the team's starter over the likes of Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston. Daboll seemed to suggest that the move was mostly due to the former Super Bowl winner's wealth of experience in the game.Daboll told Adams:&quot;He (Russell Wilson) has a lot of experience. He's played a lot of football. He's played at a high level. I think he's, he's been good for our, for our young players on both sides of the ball with how he approaches things, his process, his communication ... still throws it well. He's looked good in camp. He's down a little bit in weight. He's moving around pretty good. So I think a lot of guys have a lot of confidence in him.&quot;Daboll thinks that Wilson is the right choice for QB1 because all the young players in the team look up to him because of his immense experience at this level. So they are more likely to follow his lead and learn from him.Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with New York this offseason after his time with the Steelers came to a close. In 2024, Wilson helped Pittsburgh to a playoff appearance, where they ultimately lost to their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in the Wild Card round.Will Russell Wilson maintain his starting role through 2025?Although Wilson started the 2024 season injured, he was formidable during his time with Pittsburgh in that season. He passed for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in the Steelers' playoff-worthy 2024 campaign.Syndication: The Record - Source: ImagnHe now joins the Giants, who are attempting to rebuild after moving on from quarterback Daniel Jones and losing star running back Saquon Barkley, who went on to win a Super Bowl with division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. Of course, New York believes that their signal-caller of the future would be Jaxson Dart, who was selected in the first round of this year's draft.Should Wilson slip up performance-wise, Giants fans could start calling for Dart to take the field. With Jameis Winston also waiting in the wings, Wilson's margin for error is slim next season.It will be interesting to see if the 36-year-old can surpass expectations and help the Giants to their first winning season since 2016.