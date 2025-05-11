Giants HC Brian Daboll makes feelings clear on Jaxson Dart’s “leadership qualities” at rookie minicamp

The New York Giants got the quarterback they wanted during the 2025 NFL draft. The team had to trade back into the first round last month to select Jaxson Dart, and it now appears the former Ole Miss quarterback has started turning heads at the Giants' rookie minicamp, which ended on Saturday.
Head coach Brian Daboll has already expressed his admiration for Dart, according to Giants.com, and he has now made a clear statement regarding one particular aspect of the 21-year-old quarterback's skill set.
In a Saturday interview, Daboll stated that Dart possesses 'natural leadership qualities' that have been prominently displayed during his first few days with the team.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"I think he's got some natural leadership qualities. Look, we communicate. We're trying to teach as much as we can, not just plays, but a lot of other things that we believe are important for a young quarterback. We'll continue to do that. He's got the right traits for it," Daboll said.
Dart was an effective leader for Ole Miss during the 2024 college football season. It now appears the quarterback has started showing those qualities in practice for the Giants ahead of the 2025 season.
In his final season in college, Dart completed just over 69% of his passes for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 495 rushing yards and three scores.
Will Jaxson Dart be a starter for the New York Giants in 2025?
The New York Giants strengthened their quarterback room this offseason after playing four different quarterbacks during their 3-14 2024 campaign. To avoid going into the draft in a difficult situation, they signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency.
It is expected that the presence of those two seasoned quarterbacks would provide a supportive atmosphere in which Jaxson Dart can gradually mature and develop behind the scenes. That said, it is unlikely that the rookie quarterback will start for the Giants in 2025, but he will have the opportunity to become the team's franchise quarterback in the near future.
Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in the 11 games he started for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Brian Daboll also stated that the veteran passer will serve as the team's starting quarterback when the season starts, just before the team drafted Dart at No. 25.
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.