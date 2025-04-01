Giants HC Brian Daboll makes feelings known on Travis Hunter’s potential playing position amid 2025 NFL Draft buzz

Brian Daboll has kept a close eye on Travis Hunter ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The two-way player who shined with the Colorado Buffaloes as a starting wide receiver and cornerback is expected to be a high pick come draft day.

One potential landing spot for Hunter could be the New York Giants, who hold the third selection in the draft. Coach Daboll was asked about Hunter while speaking to the media Tuesday, according to Giants reporter Art Stapleton.

Daboll called Hunter a "fun" evaluation and revealed that the organization has reviewed every play of his at both corner and receiver.

“I think he’s a good player both ways,” Daboll said. “It takes a long time to evaluate him because there’s a lot of tape. It’s really remarkable what he has done — and the ability to perform at that level [while] not really getting rest.

“So he’s been a fun player to evaluate and to meet and talk with. He’s a heck of a player. We’ll evaluate him at both spots.”

While much has been made of whether or not Hunter will be able to continue to play on both offense and defense in the NFL, Stapleton pointed out that Troy Brown is a member of Daboll's coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

Brown played in the NFL from 1993 to 2007 as a member of the New England Patriots. During that time, Brown played as both a receiver and cornerback, while Daboll served as his wide receiver coach.

Hunter just wrapped up a junior campaign with Colorado in which he won the Heisman Trophy. As a receiver, Hunter caught 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, Hunter was also the most productive member of the program's secondary, recording 11 passes defended, a forced fumble and four interceptions.

If Hunter can replicate that type of production on both sides of the ball in the NFL, there's no telling how high he could rise in the league. Whether or not a team will allow him to do that, however, remains to be seen.

Where will Travis Hunter land in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Much has been made as to where Travis Hunter's talents will land when he finally makes it to the NFL. The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall selection, and are likely to take Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

After that, the Cleveland Browns could be an option for Hunter at second overall. However, Cleveland could also go the route of selecting a quarterback, and take Hunter's teammate Shedeur Sanders.

Abdul Carter is also an appealing option for Cleveland, who wouldn't mind pairing the blue chip prospect with Myles Garrett on defense. With that being said, the Giants, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders could all be options for Travis Hunter from the third to sixth spots should he fall there.

With that being said, fans don't expect to see the Heisman Trophy winner available for very long come April 24.

