Giants HC Brian Daboll shares blunt message on replacing Russell Wilson with Jaxson Dart for the rest of the season

Jaxson Dart will finally get to actually play a full NFL game, as the New York Giants announced on Tuesday that they were promoting the rookie quarterback to the starting job beginning in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The move came after Russell Wilson completely collapsed this past Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, being intercepted twice and throwing two straight red-zone incompletions for a turnover on downs during a fourth-quarter drive.

On Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll addressed the move for the first time in media availability during practice, insisting that he was not influenced into making the move:

“We had a private conversation; it was my decision.”

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Coach Brian Daboll: “We’re going with Jaxson. We had a private conversation, it was my decision. We’re going with Jaxson.”

He continued:

“It’s not always going to be perfect, but I do think that he has the right makeup and athleticism. And look, we’re going to do everything that we can do to help him be the best player. I know he is as well.”

He also stressed that Dart just had to "go out there and do his job":

"Just make good decisions, throw the ball where he needs to throw it, make loose plays if he needs to make loose plays, take care of it. He doesn't have to do any more than that. There will be a lot of things to learn from."

Jaxson Dart ready to make the most of promotion to starting job

Jaxson Dart was also asked about taking the starting job after just three games. He could not hide his elation:

"Definitely looking forward to it. I'm really just excited to get out there on the field, compete, and play with the guys. We put a lot of work in, and excited for the opportunity and very humbled for it. ...You always try to say, I'm going to prepare the same each week. But in all reality, you have different responsibilities as the starter, so I'm just locked in."

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson shared this advice:

"Preparation is everything. I've always said separation is preparation, just getting prepared and helping with that in every way, whatever he needs, and the thought process of that, and the study habits, and just the little details on the cutups of the film, whatever I can help with."

Kickoff for the Giants-Chargers game is at 1 pm on CBS.

