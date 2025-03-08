Giants insider breaks down how CeeDee Lamb “didn't make any sacrifice” after Cowboys created $20,000,000 in cap space

The Dallas Cowboys were in desperate need of some cap relief, and up stepped CeeDee Lamb to provide it. The wide receiver agreed to restructure the four-year, $136 million deal he signed with the franchise last season, which helped the team create $20 million in cap space.

Lamb was proud of providing the Cowboys a helping hand and, on Tuesday, explained why he did it on X, writing:

"I want to win. It’s gonna take more than just myself."

Fans lauded CeeDee Lamb for stepping up in the franchise's time of need, but The Athletic's Dan Duggan has asked them to pump the brakes on the fanfare. The New York Giants insider explained that the contract restructure wouldn't affect Lamb's paychecks in the slightest, and he's still guaranteed to earn at least $100 million until his deal expires.

He wrote on X Tuesday:

"We really need to do a better job of explaining/understanding restructures. Lamb didn't make any sacrifice today. The restructure just changed when money he was already guaranteed will count on the cap. Lamb's contract includes an 'automatic conversion' clause like every NFL contract I've ever seen.

"The clause means the team has the ability to convert base salary into a signing bonus, AKA a restructure, whenever it wants."

Per Duggan, the four-time Pro Bowler's decision to let Dallas restructure his deal isn't the brave move that some fans believe it is.

Dak Prescott joins CeeDee Lamb in restructuring deal

CeeDee Lamb wasn't the only Cowboys superstar who altered his contract with the team. Quarterback Dak Prescott also agreed to restructure his massive four-year, $240 million deal to bring his contract's cap hit down to $53.3 million from $89.9 million.

The wide receiver and signal-caller have helped the team create $56.6 million in cap space, which they'll likely use to hand Micah Parsons a new extension. The linebacker is in the final year of his rookie deal with the franchise and is keen on signing an extension.

The Cowboys' cap space issues had prevented them from giving him the deal he desired. However, Lamb and Prescott's helping hand has created enough room to accommodate another massive agreement.

Parsons is expected to sign a deal in the same range as Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby's three-year, $106.5 million extension. The Cowboys' defensive stalwart will likely use that number as a reference point when negotiating with Jerry Jones and the team's top brass and hope they do not showcase any hesitancy in handing him a similar contract.

